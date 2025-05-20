Front Row Challenge Ent. Welcomes American Rebel Light as FRC Title Sponsor

Peterson Media

Getting into the Summer months, Front Row Challenge Ent. is pleased to announce that American Rebel Light has come on board as the title sponsor for the 30th American Rebel Light Front Row Challenge pres. by Country Builders Construction and SeaFoam Motor Treatment.

“We are very thankful to have Larry Sinks and his team from American Rebel Light as our title sponsor for the 2025 event,” Terry McCarl said. “It is no secret that the Front Row Challenge is a party and to have a brand of their nature come on board is a great match.”

Looking ahead to 2025, FRC Ent vows that the 30th running of the event which will be held on August 4th at Southern Iowa Speedway will indeed be bigger and better than ever before, and as sponsorships continue to come in they are busy working of various contingency packages and announcements.

“American Rebel Light Beer is proud to partner with the Front Row Challenge and to bring our brand to sprint car fans all over the country,” Larry Sinks said. “Sprint Car fans and racers have the same passion for the country as we do and we look forward to continuing to support dirt racers and fans all over. We are excited to see who brings home the famed championship belt at the 2025 American Rebel Light Front Row Challenge pres by Country Builders Construction and SeaFoam Motor Treatment.”

The 30th Annual American Rebel Light Front Row Challenge pres. by Country Builders Construction and SeaFoam Motor Treatment will offer up $21,000 to the 410ci feature event winner as well as $1000 to the IMCA RaceSaver 305ci feature event winner.

As plans and sponsorships continue to come together for the 30th Front Row Challenge, anyone that is interested in joining on as a marketing partner is encouraged to reach out to Front Row Challenge Ent. via email at FRChallenges@Aol.com.

General admission tickets can be purchased online at www.oskychallenges.com while reserved seats and part passes can be purchased by contacting FRC Ent. at 515-957-0020.

Front Row Challenge Ent. would like to thank American Rebel Light, Country Builders Construction, Sea Foam Motor Treatment, Smith TI, Deberg Concrete, Priority Aviation, Dingus Lounge, Elite Wings, Chalk Stix, JG, Housby Mack, Kraig Ford, Oskaloosa True Value, Ultra Shield McKay Group, MyRacePass, Wilwood Brakes, HRP, KSE, Hoosier, Schoenfeld, Saldana Tanks, Hoseheads, Snap-On, , Sprint Car Unlimited, Skin Fusion FX, Taso’s Steakhouse, Octane Ink, and Pro Shocks for their support.

JOIN THE TEAM- Any marketing partners interested in getting involved with Front Row Challenge Enterprise, LLC, please reach out to 515-957-0020.