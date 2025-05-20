Huset’s Speedway Hosting Double Dose of Racing This Weekend During Memorial Day Challenge

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 19, 2025) – Huset’s Speedway hosts its first multiple-day event of the season this weekend with the Memorial Day Challenge.

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will be in action on both Sunday and Monday with a full program each night.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. each day. Additionally, there is a Fan Fest on Monday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. when fans are allowed into the pits for free.

Kaleb Johnson has won the first two Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main events this season, building a nine-point lead in the championship standings over Austin McCarl. Ryan Timms is 10 points out of the top spot with Christopher Thram and Jack Dover rounding out the top five – both 14 points behind Johnson.

John Lambertz and Ty Wilke each have one Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series triumph this season. Dusty Ballenger is on top of the championship standings with Brandon Halverson five points back. Jesse Lindberg and Trevor Smith are eight points behind Ballenger with Lambertz 10 points out.

The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main events have been won by Ryan DeBoer and Matt Steuerwald, who is currently leading the championship standings by three points over J.J. Zebell. Aaron Foote and Cory Yeigh are six points back with Garet DeBoer, Shaun Taylor, Brandon Ferguson and Dustin Gulbrandson seven points out of the top spot.

Ticket prices are the same for both nights this weekend. Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Race tickets are on sale online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Kaleb Johnson- 2(May 11 and May 18)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

John Lambertz- 1(May 11) and Ty Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Ryan DeBoer – 1(May 18) andMatt Steuerwald- 1(May 11)

UP NEXT –

Sunday and Monday for the Memorial Day Challenge featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET'S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .