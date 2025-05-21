“Guess Who’s Back?” — Matt Mitchell Returns for Salute to Indy at Perris Auto Speedway This Saturday

May 20, 2025, Perris, CA – This week, Southern California sprint car fans have been quoting the famous Eminem lyric: “Guess who’s back, back again… Mitchell’s back, tell a friend.” That’s right — Matt Mitchell is making his highly anticipated 2025 season debut at the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Salute to Indy this Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway.

493815586_9638494646186851_4563714685874909006_n.jpg

Matt Mitchell and his wife Lauren and three boys, Baker, Lane and Caysen after a Perris win in 2024.

Doug Allen photo.

Spectator gates open at 5:00 p.m., with racing action roaring to life at 7:00 p.m. Fans arriving early can enjoy Happy Hour from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., featuring half-price Budweiser beer and two-for-one Pepsis.

The Salute to Indy is one of the most storied and prestigious events in sprint car racing history, dating all the way back to 1948. Over the decades, it has become a cornerstone of the original CRA Series, SCRA, and now the USAC/CRA.

Mitchell, a Costa Mesa, California resident, is no stranger to this iconic race. He began his career as a child in quarter midgets at the now-defunct track near Second Street and East End in Pomona. Later progressing through micros and midgets before finding his home in sprint cars. The 2014 USAC Western 360 Sprint Car Champion has tallied 10 career USAC/CRA wins, nine of which came at Perris — including three victories in the Salute to Indy (2011, 2013, and 2024).

Mitchell joins an elite list of multiple-time Salute to Indy winners. Dean Thompson leads the all-time list with six wins, followed by Bubby Jones with five, and Billy Wilkerson and Damion Gardner with four each. However, historians often note that in certain years — particularly from 1978 to 1983 at Ascot — multiple Salutes were held in a single season. Two times in 1978, 1981 and 1983 and three times in 1980. Thompson claimed all six of his “Salute” wins during that period, and Jones captured three of his five. The only other drivers to win in those 11 races were Tony “The Tiger” Simon and Rip Williams.

“That is why I figured to pick this race (because it is the Salute to Indy),” Mitchell laughed when asked why he is coming back now. “I don’t know why, but every year around this time, race things begin to click. To put my name on the Salute to Indy list one more time would be icing on the cake. I cannot wait to unload it there on Saturday. Who knows what I am going to be able to do? I have not raced in something like six months. We will see what we can get done.”

While he has not raced in quite some time, his car is ready to go and unlike recent years, it is home at his own shop where he is doing most of the work on it.

“It was ready when we put it away (last year),” Mitchell confirmed. “Ever since I started racing again in 2019, the cars have been kept with someone else. Now they are back in my shop. It is fun having everything back in my shop. I wish I was racing a little bit more, but it is just where I am at right now in life.”

While Mitchell’s 2025 campaign is starting late, his absence from the track in recent years comes with good reason. The devoted father and his wife, Lauren, have been focused on raising their three young sons — Caysen, Baker, and Lane — and supporting their budding athletic pursuits. Racing may be in Mitchell’s blood, but family comes first.

“I have just been with my kids,” he said. “Baseball fields. They all play baseball, basketball, and football. It just depends on what season it is. They are always so busy with sports. There is always somewhere to go. They love it and they are good at it, too. That’s what they want to do. We are just in the thick of it right now with the boys. That is why I have not been racing.”

“Hey, I wanted to race when I was their age, so that is what we did,” Mitchell reflected on his childhood. “I played a little bit of sports, but my dad and I raced.”

When he was asked if he thought his boys would follow in his racing footsteps, Mitchell pondered the question for a second and said, “My boys love watching me race, but do they want to race? Probably not.”

While Mitchell is coming back this weekend, his racing appearances will probably be limited in 2025. He hopes to race at the Louie Vermeil Classic at the highly anticipated reopening of the Calistoga Speedway on Labor Day weekend. He also plans on being on the track at some of the later-season Perris events.

Whether or not more wins are in his future, Mitchell’s return is sure to energize the Perris crowd and bring an added level of excitement to this historic race.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ages 13 and over (13+): $35.00

Seniors (65+): $30.00

Kids (6–10): $10.00

Children 5 and under: FREE

Parking: $20.00 (charged by the fairgrounds)

In addition to the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, the PASSCAR Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, PAS Senior Sprints and Young Gun Sprints will also be in action.

Don’t miss your chance to witness a legend’s return and experience one of the oldest and most revered races in sprint car history. See you at the Salute to Indy!

Advance tickets for the May 24th event — as well as all upcoming USAC/CRA, PASSCAR, and Night of Destruction shows — are available online at tix.com. Tickets will also be available at the gate on race night, with plenty for everyone.

Tickets for the September 13th return of the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars at The PAS are available at https://bit.ly/42Dssil.

Camping on the fairgrounds is available for all races at $25.00 a night beginning at noon on Friday.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located close to the freeway at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, home of the Southern California Fair, in nearby Riverside County. To get there, take the 215 freeway, exit at the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For online directions, the address to enter is 18700 Lake Perris Drive, and the zip code is 92571.

The PAS would like to thank all of its 2024 marketing partners.

Budweiser- https://us.budweiser.com/

Chick-Fil-A Perris – Hwy 215 & Nuevo Road Location | Chick-fil-A

Chris’s Hauling

Ed Pink Racing Engines – edpink.com

Heimark Distributors – https://heimark.com/

Hoosier Tire – https://www.hoosiertire.com/

Living Waters Hospice – https://livingwatershospice.com/

LKQ Pick Your Part – https://www.lkqpickyourpart.com/

Marjon RV’s – https://marjonrvs.com/

Mike’s Produce

Performance Online – https://www.performanceonline.com/

Perris Valley Auto Center – https://www.perrisvalleyautocenter.com/

Premier Medical Transportation – https://pmtpremier.com/

Rapid Tire and Automotive – https://rapidtireauto.com/

Rapid Wraps – https://www.rapidwrapsandtint.com/

Sunoco Race Fuels – https://www.sunocoracefuels.com/

Symbiosis – https://symbiosiscare.com/

Trench Shoring – https://www.trenchshoring.com/

Team Stites – https://teamstites.com/

Vista Paint – https://www.vistapaint.com/

Weathertight Roofing – https://weathertightroofing.com/

Wind N Sea Towing – https://windnseatowing.com/

For information on 2025 billboard advertising at The PAS, please call 951-940-0134 and ask for Charlie Watson.

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

The PAS has a segment on Dave Stall’s Racer Radio Show every Sunday afternoon. The show airs from 3:00-5:00 p.m. PST and The PAS segment comes on at 3:30. Fans can listen live online at kcbq.com or 1170 AM on the radio if they are in the San Diego area. Replays are available at http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radioshow.html.