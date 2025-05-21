WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS SET FOR 1ST OF 2 APPEARANCES IN 2025 AT SHARON THIS SATURDAY

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…Sharon Speedway will look to complete its third consecutive program to open the 96th anniversary season this Saturday night (May 24) when the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series comes to town. Warmups will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by qualifying and racing. The one-division program will allow fans access to the racers in the pit area following the completion of the event.

Saturday’s appearance by “The Greatest Show on Dirt” will be their first of two of 2025 as they’ll close out Sharon’s season on September 27. Last year at the event, David Gravel pocketed a $12,000 payday for his first career Sharon win, while the September show was rained out. Once again, $12,000 to-win/$1,200 to-start will be on the line on Saturday night.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars completed both events at Sharon in 2023 as the May show was won by 10-time Series Champion, Donny Schatz, for his first Sharon “410” feature win! Brad Sweet topped the September show for the second straight year in route to his fifth Series championship. In 2021, Dave Blaney won in spectacular fashion over Sheldon Haudenschild for his 95th career WoO win, but first since 1997!

Prior to 2021, the World of Outlaws last appeared at Sharon on June 1, 2007 when the “King of the Outlaws”, Steve Kinser, scored the victory. Kinser leads the way at Sharon with four WoO wins, while Danny Lasoski is the only other repeat winner besides Sweet with victories in 2002 and 2004. Besides Gravel, Schatz and Blaney, other single WoO winners at Sharon include Jac Haudenschild (2006), Jason Meyers (2005), and Joey Saldana (2002).

Entering this all Ohio weekend of WoO events, defending Series Champion, David Gravel, sits atop the standings. Gravel, who has a Series best eight victories, maintains a 178-point lead on Buddy Kofoid. Kofoid is also second best with the Series in wins with three. Logan Schuchart, grandson of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Bobby Allen, is having a strong season in third with a victory. Carson Macedo, who finished runner-up in points to Gravel in 2024, is currently fourth with a pair of wins.

Ohio fan favorite Sheldon Haudenschild comes in fifth in points with a win. Schatz, is sixth and is still searching for his first win of 2025. Gio Scelzi and Bill Balog are seventh and eighth in points with one win each. Chris Windom is ninth and leads fellow rookies Garet Williamson, Cole Macedo, Hunter Schuerenberg, Zach Hampton, Conner Morrell, and Skylar Gee, who complete the top 15 of full-time Platinum members.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars competed both on the May 10 opener and last Saturday night. After being shutout of victory lane the last two seasons, regional standout A.J. Flick scored his first Sharon win since August 6, 2022 when he topped a 37-car field for the opener. Last Saturday night, Dale Blaney captured his 22nd career Sharon “410” victory when he drove his brother Dave’s #10 to victory over a 34-car field. A total of 50 different drivers have competed in the first two events.

Last year’s World of Outlaws shows attracted 45 cars in May and 42 in September prior to the rain out. Sharon has averaged 40+ Sprint Cars for their Sprint Car shows over the past two seasons. Another strong car count is expected Saturday with the WoO’s 15 full-time teams along with the best local and regional teams.

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

Pit gates open at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. Warmups will get underway at 6:30 p.m. followed by Sprint Car qualifying with heat races scheduled for approximately 7:30.

General admission for those 13 and over is $35 in advance and $40 on Saturday, while reserve tickets are $40 in advance and $45 on Saturday for all ages. Students 6-12 are $10 for general admission. Kids five and under are free. Pit passes are $50. Advance and reserved tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgid=52711&pid=9489416

Reserved seats are the top five rows of all frontstretch grandstands. Patio and VIP fan suite seats are sold out. As a reminder, stadium seats, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted. Camping permits are $25 and can be reserved at the following link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/rv-trailer-tent-camping-2025-tickets-199070

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.