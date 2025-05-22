Arenz storms to Plymouth IRA triumph No. 2

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

May 21, 2025 – Twenty-two months after recording his first career Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Car Series victory at The Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wis., Travis Arenz found his way back to victory lane at his home track on Saturday, May 17.

The 18th-year racer opened the IRA’s first appearance of the 2025 season at The Plymouth Track by qualifying third in the 32-car field with a lap of 11.367 seconds.

The 2021 and 2022 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing and Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Car champ then advanced from fourth to second in the third IRA heat race to earn a berth in the first IRA dash.

After drawing the pole for dash 1, Arenz outdueled 2010 Knoxville Nationals champion Tim Shaffer to claim his second dash victory of the season and earn the pole for the 30-lap Scott Semmelmann Memorial A main.

Arenz used a strong start to seize the lead on the opening lap and was never seriously challenged throughout the main event, building up a sizable 2½ second lead over Scotty Thiel before a caution flag on lap 23.

He again bolted away from Thiel on the restart en route to his second career IRA main event victory and first since July 1, 2023. It was also Arenz’s 72nd overall career main event triumph and 38th career A-main victory at The Plymouth Dirt Track spanning four different divisions – Outlaw Compact 4-Cylinder, B Mod (Sport Mod), 360 Sprint Car and 410 Sprint Car.

“In a perfect world, I would love for every night to go as it did at Plymouth,” Arenz said. “The car felt really good each time I was on the track. I knew I still needed to be smooth and consistent through the feature, and I knew that with starting on the pole, the only option I wanted was a win. Before the last caution, we had a 2.5-second lead over the car in second, which told me I was doing my job well. It felt so good to get a win for my team, sponsors and myself.”

One night later, Arenz ventured to the Angell Park Speedway for the second half of an IRA weekend doubleheader.

However, the results for the 25T Travis Arenz Motorsports Team car were decidedly different from the night before. After qualifying 13th in the 31-car field, Arenz finished sixth from the fifth starting spot in the first heat race to advance to the 30-lap headliner.

After firing off from the 16th starting spot, Arenz’s A main was over before it started as a multi-car melee along the backstretch on the opening lap left his car flipped on its side.

Arenz retreated to the work area to try to repair the car. However, he was unable to return to the track before the race resumed and was credited with a 22nd-place finish.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t have quite enough help as I would have liked at Angell Park for the night to go as smoothly as it did at Plymouth,” Arenz said. “It goes to show how quickly someone can go from winning a feature one night to wrecking the next. Luckily, it looks like I only damaged bolt-on components. We will go through the car and get it ready for this weekend at Wilmot and 141.”

The Travis Arenz Motorsports team will take part in a Memorial Day weekend of doubleheader IRA action starting with Founders Night at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wis. on Saturday, May 24 and concluding at 141 Speedway in Francis Creek. Wis. on Sunday, May 25.

Spectator gates open at 4 p.m., hot laps/qualifying begin at 5:45 p.m., and racing starts at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, May 24, at Wilmot Raceway.

Check the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprints Facebook page for starting times at 141 Speedway on Sunday, May 25.

The 2025 Travis Arenz Motorsports sponsorship partners include Professional Plating Inc., Service One Transportation Inc., Don and Lynn Kiel, Oostburg Concrete, Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services, Pfeffer Trucking, Carbliss, Oostburg State Bank, Pallett Works, Jensen Sales and Service, Roth’s Auto Restoration, Sonntag Plumbing Inc., Amy Bruechert Realty, Lake Auto Glass, Fastenal, Hair Fellers Barbershop, Arenz Auto Detailing and Duehring’s Tax Service.

All 2025 IRA events are streamed live on floracing.com

Additional information on the Travis Arenz Motorsports team can be found by visiting the team’s Facebook and X (Twitter) pages.

Travis Arenz Motorsports Sponsor Showcase – Carbliss Hand-Crafted Premium Cocktails

Travis Arenz Motorsports is pleased to welcome back Carbliss Hand Crafted Premium Cocktails as a sponsorship partner for the team’s third full season with the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Car Series in 2025.

Carbliss Hand-Crafted Premium Cocktails, featuring a mix of vodka, sparkling water and natural flavor extracts, is the creation of Adam and Amanda Kroener. Each Carbliss hand-crafted cocktail comes with no carbohydrates, no sugars and only 100 calories with a wide range of flavors available.

To view a list of retailers carrying Carbliss Hand-Crafted Premium Cocktails, visit https://drinkcarbliss.com/find-your-bliss/.

For more information on Carbliss, email marketing@drinkcarbliss.com or visit www.drinkcarbliss.com.