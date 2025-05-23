Join Us for the 35th National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Festivities May 30 and May 31!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, May 22, 2025 – Induction festivities are upon us here at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, and the schedule is taking shape! We are excited to welcome eight new inductees and their families, our past inductees and supporters! If you haven’t gotten your tickets for the induction banquet on Saturday, May 31, call us today, as there are a lot sold, and none will be available at the door!

Friday

It’s always a fun weekend, with Friday, May 30 kicking things off! Damion Gardner is one of our 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees, and we’ve decided to showcase Shawn Buckley’s documentary “World’s Fastest Sprint Car: Damion Gardner and the Championship Mind” at 10:30 a.m. in the theater. The 70-minute documentary tracks Damion’s successful attempt at campaigning the world’s fastest sprint car. Following the showing, Damion and film producer, Mike Grosswendt will be available for a Q&A session, hosted by Dean Mills.

At Noon, refreshments from Subway will be served on the second floor.

From 1-3 p.m., our annual “bench racing session” featuring past Hall of Fame inductees will commence. Dave Hare will once again be our emcee, and inductees who may possibly join us include Johnny Rutherford, Jimmy Sills, Shane Carson, Jon Stanbrough, Tommy Sanders, Doug Clark, Pat Sullivan, Dave Argabright, Davey Brown Sr., Steve Beitler, Shirley Kear and others.

After the “bench racing session,” Bart Stevens will be sharing stories about racing history and his career working in music recording studios. Copies of his new book “The Miller Grill,” a historical fiction novel featuring “The King of the Speedways,” Sam Nunis, and “The King of the Blues,” Robert Johnson will be available.

The Events on Friday are FREE to the public.

Saturday

Saturday, the 35th National Sprint Car Hall of Fame banquet will commence at the Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds behind the grandstands. The doors will open at 11 a.m. with dinner catered by the Rib Shack at Noon. The induction festivities will follow.

The late Davey Brown Jr. and Kenny Gritz, as well as Craig Dollansky, Damion Gardner, Don Ott, Carlton Reimers, Todd Shaffer and Steve Sinclair will be enshrined Saturday as inductees in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

Following the banquet, everyone is invited to the second floor of the museum for the plaque unveiling for the new inductees!

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville Raceway will be hosting the Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash featuring the Amsoil USAC National Sprint Cars on both Friday and Saturday. Friday will also feature the Knoxville Championship Series Randall Roofing 360 Sprints, and Saturday will include the Knoxville Championship Series 410’s.

“We’re very much looking forward to the induction of our 35th class of inductees into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame!” says Executive Director, Bob Baker. “We encourage everyone coming to firm up their plans and order tickets now if you haven’t already! We look forward to welcoming everyone to Knoxville!”

Tickets for the banquet are $35 and can be ordered by calling Addy Sullivan (641 842-6176) or by e-mail at ASullivan@SprintCarHoF.com.

If you are unable to attend the banquet, you can watch LIVE on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Facebook page.

35th National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 30 (Events FREE to Public)

10:30 a.m. – “World’s Fastest Sprint Car: Damion Gardner and the Championship Mind” Documentary in the Theater, followed by Q&A with Damion and producer Mike Grosswendt hosted by Dean Mills

Noon – Sandwiches and Refreshments on the Second Floor of the Museum

1-3 p.m. – “Bench Racing” Session for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductees hosted by Dave Hare on the Second Floor of the Museum

3 p.m. – Bart Stevens Presentation on Racing History and his Career in the Music Industry (Second Floor)

6:45 p.m. – Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash featuring the AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars and Knoxville Raceway 360’s

Saturday, May 31

35th National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductions

11 a.m. – Doors Open at Dyer-Hudson Hall

Noon – Induction Banquet Commences

3:30 p.m. (approximately) Unveiling of 35th class of inductees’ plaques on the Second Floor of the Museum

6:45 p.m. – Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash featuring the AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars and Knoxville Raceway 410’s

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!