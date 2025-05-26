CAN’T HEAR THE HATERS: Aaron Reutzel Beats PA Posse to Cash $100,000 in Port Royal’s Bob Weikert Memorial

Aaron Reutzel’s wing dance said it all on Sunday night at Port Royal Speedway.

After cashing $100,000 in the richest win of his career at the Bob Weikert Memorial , A-Aron climbed atop the Ridge & Sons Racing #87 to a chorus of boos and promptly yelled “I can’t hear you, I’m making too much ******* money!”

The Clute, Texas native has always experienced a unique relationship with the diehard fans of Central Pennsylvania, making Sunday’s score at “The Speed Palace” that much more enjoyable after beating the PA Posse’s best in Anthony Macri and Lance Dewease.

After earning high point man honors through Qualifying and Heat Races, Reutzel luckily spun the 0 to hold the pole position of the 40-lap A-Main. He bolted to the early lead over Brad Sweet and easily cruised to the Lap 15 fuel stop with command in hand.

The race was nearly flipped upside down when Anthony Macri passed Reutzel on the Lap 16 restart, but a red flag for a brutal flip into turn one for Zach Hampton negated the pass and allowed the #87 to maintain the lead.

Macri still made Reutzel work for it, passing him another time under green flag conditions, but Reutzel was able to rally back and hold the top spot as they worked through lap traffic.

The final restart on Lap 35 set up a dramatic finish with five-to-go, but Reutzel was ready for the moment and pulled away to hit the $100,000 jackpot at Port Royal’s Bob Weikert Memorial.

PA Posse members Anthony Macri and Lance Dewease closed out the podium at “The Speed Palace.” Defending series champions Brad Sweet and David Gravel closed out the top-five.

Finishing out the top-10 was Logan Wagner, Tyler Courtney, Logan Schuchart, Rico Abreu, and Brian Brown.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (5/25/25)

Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, PA)

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Aaron Reutzel (15.690)

Capital Custom Trailers QuickTime – Logan Schuchart (15.602)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Brenham Crouch

DMI Heat Two Winner – Brock Zearfoss

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Tanner Thorson

FK Rod Ends Heat Four Winner – Danny Sams III

ShopHighLimitRacing.com Heat Five Winner – Tyler Courtney

JT Powersports Heat Six Winner – Daison Pursley

Driven2SaveLives C-Main Winner – Danny Varin

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Troy Wagaman Jr.

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Aaron Reutzel (17.522)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Justin Whittall +10 (24th-14th)

Lap Leaders – Aaron Reutzel 1-40

Kubota A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]; 3. 12-Lance Dewease[7]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 5. 2-David Gravel[10]; 6. 55-Logan Wagner[6]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[16]; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 9. 24-Rico Abreu[17]; 10. 21-Brian Brown[4]; 11. 88-Tanner Thorson[19]; 12. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[21]; 13. 55W-Mike Wagner[9]; 14. 67-Justin Whittall[24]; 15. 26-Justin Peck[23]; 16. 19-Brent Marks[25]; 17. 5-Brenham Crouch[11]; 18. 42-Sye Lynch[15]; 19. 45-Jeff Halligan[26]; 20. 8-Brock Zearfoss[13]; 21. 29-Danny Dietrich[28]; 22. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[18]; 23. 77-Michael Walter[22]; 24. 20-Brady Bacon[14]; 25. 13-Daison Pursley[29]; 26. 9-Kasey Kahne[27]; 27. 24D-Danny Sams III[30]; 28. 69K-Ryan Smith[12]; 29. 6-Zach Hampton[8]; 30. 14-Spencer Bayston[20]

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 15/52 Races):

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 – Brad Sweet (959 PTS… +32)

Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC – Tyler Courtney (927 PTS… -32)

Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 – Brent Marks (894 PTS… -65)

Rico Abreu Racing #24 – Rico Abreu (892 PTS… -67)

Ridge & Sons Racing #87 – Aaron Reutzel (890 PTS… -79)

Rudeen Racing #26 – Justin Peck (845 PTS… -114)

Kasey Kahne Racing #9 – Kasey Kahne (695 PTS… -264)

Jason Meyers Racing #14 – Spencer Bayston (671 PTS… -288)

Rod Gross Motorsports #88 – Tanner Thorson (658 PTS… -301)

Chase Randall Racing #9R – Chase Randall (644 PTS… -315)

Buch Motorsports #13 – Daison Pursley (583 PTS… -376)

Randerson Racing #24D – Danny Sams III (583 PTS… -376)

CJB Motorsports #5 – Brenham Crouch (576 PTS… -383)

Mosites Lynch Racing #42 – Sye Lynch (517 PTS… -442)

UP NEXT: For the first time this month, no Roto-Rooter Midweek Series event is scheduled this week as Kubota High Limit Racing sits idle until the weekend. The series will re-visit two of the most exciting tracks on tour with Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway on Friday, May 30 then Michigan’s Butler Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 31. Fans can buy tickets at HighLimitRacing.com.