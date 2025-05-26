Wet Weather Washes Out BillionAuto.com Memorial Day Challenge Finale at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 26, 2025) – Persistent rain and an unfavorable radar forced Huset’s Speedway officials to cancel the BillionAuto.com Memorial Day Challenge finale on Monday.

Purchased tickets and pit passes can be used at any weekly Huset’s Speedway race during the remainder of the 2025 season.

The next event at the track will be Sunday for Frankman Motor Company Night. The Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars joins the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars with the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks also in action.

The gates open at 5 p.m. with racing set for 7:30 p.m.