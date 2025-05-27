Jackson Motorplex Welcomes World of Outlaws Sprint Cars During FENDT Showdown on June 4

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 27, 2025) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make its first of two visits to Jackson Motorplex this season next week.

‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ invades the dirt oval on Wednesday, June 4, for the FENDT Showdown. The Sioux Marble Late Model Street Stocks Touring Series presented by Dakota Custom Builders, LLC is also in action.

Jackson Motorplex sponsored driver David Gravel currently leads the World of Outlaws championship standings by 182 points over Michael ‘Buddy’ Kofoid and Logan Schuchart. Carson Macedo is 206 points behind Gravel with Sheldon Haudenschild 238 points back.

Donny Schatz, Giovanni Scelzi, Bill Balog, Chris Windom and Garet Williamson round out of the top 10, respectively. Other full-time Outlaws include Hunter Schuerenberg, Cole Macedo, Zach Hampton, Skylar Gee and Conner Morrell.

Gravel is atop the World of Outlaws season win’s list with eight triumphs. Kofoid, Carson Macedo and Kyle Larson are tied for second with three wins apiece. Schuchart is also a multiple-time winner with two victories. Single-race winners include Haudenschild, Scelzi, Balog, Anthony Macri, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu.

The Sioux Marble Late Model Street Stocks Touring Series presented by Dakota Custom Builders, LLC season is five races in with Cory Yeigh winning the first two nights. Matt Steuerwald, Ryan DeBoer and Mike Chaney have also visited Victory Lane this season.

The main gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. on June 4.

Race tickets and camping spots can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

June 4 for the FENDT Showdown featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Sioux Marble Late Model Street Stocks Touring Series presented by Dakota Custom Builders, LLC

