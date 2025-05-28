Driven2SaveLives brings you the Battle at the ‘Burg

From High Limit Racing

The High Rollers of Kubota High Limit Racing return to Lawrenceburg Speedway on Friday, May 30 for the Driven2SaveLives Battle at the ‘Burg.

Kyle Larson will return to action with the series as well – in an attempt to defend last year’s Lawrenceburg win.

Suite tickets, reserved and both adult and children’s general admission tickets are available to purchase online for Friday’s race. All tickets purchased online prior to 2pm on race day will get early entry at 3pm. Gates will open at 4pm for fans who purchase tickets at the track.

All suite tickets and reserved tickets purchased online before 2pm on race day will receive a free pit pass upgrade at the track. The upgrade tent will be located INSIDE the Turn 1 grandstand gate and will be open from 3pm – 7pm.

NOTE: Grandstand tickets will be available to purchase at the Turn 1 gate, the Turn 4 gate and the pit office. The pit office will sell general admission only and be cash only for tickets.

Pit Passes will be for sale for $50 only at the track on the day of the event at both the ticket and pit pass offices. If you purchased a general admission ticket or a reserved ticket, you can purchase a pit pass upgrade for $10 at the ticket office or pit offices at the track as well.

Lawrenceburg Speedway also offers backstretch and pit parking for $25. These parking passes are only available for purchase at the pit office on race day.

If you can’t join us for the Driven2SaveLives Battle at the ‘Burg watch live on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.

What To Know Before You Go to Driven2Save Lives Battle at the ‘Burg (all times local):

Date: Friday, May 30

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 3pm for pre-sale tickets; 4pm for tickets bought at the track

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until opening ceremonies at 7:25pm.

Heat Races Begin: 7:30pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase for $50 at the track on race day at either the grandstand gates or the pit office.

Pit Pass Upgrades: Can be purchased at either the pit office or ticket office for $10.

Pit Parking Passes: Backstretch and pit parking passes are available for $25 only at the pit office on race day.

Camping: Call Lawrenceburg Speedway at 812-539-4700 for camping information.