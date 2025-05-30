Heavy rains this week have CANCELED USCS at Hattiesburg

From USCS

Hattiesburg, MS – May 30, 2025 – Due to rain every day this week and TWO inches of rain last night the Hattiesburg Speedway Racing management and USCS Racing management have made the difficult decision to CANCEL the Friday, May 30th USCS Sprint Car Speedweek event and all racing on Friday night at Hattiesburg Speedway, as the grounds are just too saturated to be prepared to race. This is the fifth Rain Out this Speedweek schedule for the United Sprint Car Series presented by Hoosier Race Tire.

We apologize for any inconvenience this my cause anyone, but we have zero control over the weather situation we have been presented.

Weather updates for the USCS event at Wnynot Motorsports Park in Meridian. Mississippi scheduled for this Saturday, May 31st appear to be 100% on go..

For USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by Hoosier Race Tires info please visit www.uscsracing.com

or call 770-865-6097. Or, for daily updates please Like and follow the USCS Racing Facebook page.