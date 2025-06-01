NIENHISER SCORES 30TH CAREER MOWA VICTORY WITH LINCOLN SPEEDWAY WIN

By Adam Mackey

May 30, 2025 – Less than 12 hours ago, Paul Nienhiser was sitting in Cancun. Following a day filled with travel, the three time Morrow Brothers Ford, Inc. MOWA Sprint Car Series champion ended his night in ME Realty Victory Lane at Lincoln Speedway.

Nienhiser started from the inside of row three, quickly found his way to the front, moving past polesitter Jake Blackhurst in turns three and four on the second lap. After taking over the top spot, Nienhiser put his #9X machine on the top side of the speedway and raced towards the checkered flag while action continued to heat up behind him. Blackhurst and third-starting Jake Neuman fought for the runner up spot through the remainder of the race after a mid-race caution slowed the field after John Barnard made contact with a mine tire on the outside of the frontstretch.

Nienhiser led the field back to the green flag, with no pressure behind him as he cruised to victory for his 30th-career victory and sixth at Lincoln Speedway. Jake Blackhurst crossed the line in second with Jake Neuman, Mario Clouser and Colton Fisher rounding out the top five. Glenpool, Oklahoma racer Brandon Anderson was the night’s hard charger advancing 12 positions to finish 9th at the end of the 25 Lap A-Main. Mario Clouser, Nienhiser and Jake Blackhurst were the evening’s heat race winners.

In the DIRTcar Pro Late Model 20-lap feature event, Williamsville, IL driver Colby Sheppard made his return to the division, a triumphant one, claiming the convincing win. Deland, IL driver, Chris Dick, rallied late and started to close the gap but ran out of time in the closing laps. Former champion, Braden Johnson, Chase Wilson, and Ryan Miller closed out the top five.

The DIRTcar Modified division put on arguably the best race of the night, with side-by-side racing throughout the field. Brandon Roberts of Ashland, IL, and Brian Diveley, of Springfield, IL were locked in a heated battle for the top spot. Diveley was running the top, while Roberts worked the bottom. Lap-after-lap, each were looking for the edge. Eventually, Roberts, a former champion, got by with Diveley fending off Austin Lynn for second. At the checkered, Roberts was followed by Diveley, Lynn, Carter Sinkhorn, and Collin Alexander.

Friday night’s MARA Midget feature was a special one as Mukwonago, WI driver Brian Peterson won his first career Midget feature. Peterson started third in the event and led the most laps, however, Chatham, IL veteran Mario Clouser was closing quickly at the end, running the topside. Peterson was followed to his popular win by Clouser, Mark McMahill, Jace Sparks, and Tyler Roth in the top five.

The Crown Vic class had a much-improved car count and put on a great show. Lane Arcaro and Shawn Awe were racing up front in the 15-lap A-main. Arcaro, coming all the way from Metamora, IN to race, crossed the line first at lap 15, followed by Awe, Alex Hatfield, Brian Kaylor, and Aidan Crowell.

It’s a short turnaround for Lincoln Speedway drivers as race #5 of the season is set for this Friday, June 6, featuring the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge, paying up to $1,000 to win. In addition to the Hornets, the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Modifieds, Sportsman, and MARA Midgets will race.

Pits open at 4, grandstands at 5, hotlaps are at 6, and racing will take the green at 7. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

FEATURE RUNDOWNS

MOWA Feature Finish (25 Laps): 1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[5]; 2. 96-Jake Blackhurst[1]; 3. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]; 4. 6-Mario Clouser[7]; 5. 5H-Colton Fisher[6]; 6. 77-Jack Wagner[13]; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner[8]; 8. 12-Corbin Gurley[11]; 9. 2-Brandon Anderson[21]; 10. 52F-Logan Faucon[12]; 11. 29X-Brayton Lynch[16]; 12. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[20]; 13. 3B-Shelby Bosie[9]; 14. 9-Tyler Duff[18]; 15. 01-Justin Standridge[14]; 16. 28K-Korbin Keith[19]; 17. 70-Eric Shelton[23]; 18. B8-John Barnard[4]; 19. 44-Cory Bruns[17]; 20. (DNF) 7A-Will Armitage[2]; 21. (DNF) 1JR-Steven Russell[10]; 22. (DNF) 2A-Austin Archdale[22]; 23. (DNF) 31-Joey Moughan[15]

Pro Late Model A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 27-Colby Sheppard[1]; 2. 22-Chris Dick[3]; 3. 14-Braden Johnson[4]; 4. 16-Chase Wilson[2]; 5. 11-Ryan Miller[6]; 6. 5B-Brandon Sweitzer[5]; 7. 56-Jacob Doolen[7]; 8. 93-Carson Reed[8]; 9. 72-Landon Arcaro[9]; 10. 7H-Jacob Hillyer[12]; 11. (DNF) 19-Quynten Lewis[13]; 12. (DNF) 7Z-Michael Maestas[11]; 13. (DNF) 16C-Tristan Coleman[10]; 14. (DNS) 16A-Augustine Punke

Modified A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 35-Brandon Roberts[1]; 2. 11D-Brian Diveley[2]; 3. 72A-Austin Lynn[5]; 4. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn[3]; 5. 150-Collin Alexander[4]; 6. 242-Degan Dozard[7]; 7. 71-Jeff Graham[6]; 8. 5P-Nicholas Porter[9]; 9. J13-Justin Coffey[11]; 10. (DNF) 14-Brian Lynn[10]; 11. (DNF) 32-Mason Duncan[8]

MARA Midget – Feature (20 Laps): 1. 7-Brian Peterson[3]; 2. 75-Mario Clouser[6]; 3. 11K-Mark McMahill[5]; 4. 21-Jace Sparks[11]; 5. 18-Tyler Roth[8]; 6. 51R-Patrick Bruns[4]; 7. 12C-Dominic Bruns[9]; 8. 97N-Nolan Kiefer[10]; 9. 97-Jim Jones[12]; 10. (DNF) 7M-Cole Morgan[7]; 11. (DNF) 7X-Korey Weyant[2]; 12. (DNF) 49P-Carl Peterson IV[1]; 13. (DNS) 19E-Daltyn England; 14. (DNS) 4K-Charles Kunz; 15. (DNS) 51-Chris Young

Crown Vic A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 73-Lane Arcaro[1]; 2. 45-Shawn Awe[4]; 3. 10-Alex Hatfield[2]; 4. 72-Brian Kaylor[3]; 5. 24-Aidan Crowell[8]; 6. 77-Dakota Damron[5]; 7. 87-Justin Miller[10]; 8. 17-Chris Tackett[7]; 9. 248-Shane McDermith[6]; 10. (DNF) 4KK-Tom Eskew[9]