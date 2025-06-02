Huset’s Speedway Showcases 10 Different Feature Winners Through First Month of Season With Metro Construction Night on Tap

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 2, 2025) – A total of 10 different drivers have won a main event at Huset’s Speedway through the first four Sundays of the season.

Kaleb Johnson is the only multiple-race winner as he has recorded three Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars triumphs. Ryan Timms halted Johnson’s three-race streak to start the season during the most recent race.

Johnson holds a 31-point lead in the championship standings over Mark Dobmeier with Timms and Jack Dover tied for third – 40 points back. Christopher Thram is 43 points behind Johnson.

Brady Donnohue, Jared Jansen, John Lambertz and Tye Wilke have each reached Sea Foam Victory Lane in the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series division this year.

Dusty Ballenger has used consistency to climb to the top of the championship standings by four points over Donnohue. Brandon Halverson is six points out of the top spot with Dylan Waxdahl 10 points behind Ballenger. Wilke ranks fifth – 23 points back.

Mike Chaney, Ryan DeBoer, Matt Steuerwald and Cory Yeigh have produced Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks victories.

The top six drivers in the championship standings are within six points with Garet DeBoer leading the way. Chris Ellingson is two points back with Aaron Foote four points behind DeBoer. J.J. Zebell is five points out of the lead with Steuerwald and Brandon Ferguson six points from the leader.

All three divisions return to action this Sunday during Metro Construction Night. The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Kaleb Johnson- 3(May 11, May 18 and May 25) and Ryan Timms – 1 (June 1)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Brady Donnohue – 1(May 25);Jared Jansen – 1(June 1);John Lambertz- 1(May 11) and Tye Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Mike Chaney – 1(May 25);Ryan DeBoer – 1(May 18); Matt Steuerwald- 1(May 11) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 1)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Metro Construction Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

