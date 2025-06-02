JASON QUIGLEY MEMORIAL TO BE PART OF CRSA’S JULY 5 SHOW, MANY OPPORTUNITIES FOR DRIVERS TO WIN MONEY

By Marty Czekala

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints will close out the Fourth of July weekend with a special feature at Land of Legends Raceway.

CRSA and Adam and Stacy DePuy are excited to put together the inaugural Jason Quigley Memorial July 5, a part of the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge. The 25-lap feature will honor Jason Quigley, a fellow racer, friend and sponsor of Adam’s, who died last January. Quigley was a regular racer at Land of Legends in the street stock division, a division in which DePuy has raced in the past.

“Jason was a friend, sponsor and friend to many people in the racing community. He was my best friend, who helped in many ways other than as a racer. He worked hard and played hard, whether it was in the mud with his mud trucks or on the race track. He was always there to help anyone that needed it. He was at the track helping me for 20 years—even when his health was declining, he was at our last race of 2024. Losing him hit many hard. As we started rebuilding for 2025, it was difficult to stay motivated or get excited knowing he wouldn’t be there to help or sleep in the chair as we prepared. When I was approached about sponsoring the July 5 race, which isn’t far from his birthday, I knew I had to honor my friend in the only way I knew he would want—with big money and fast cars and many of our friends, supporters and competitors in attendance,” said Adam DePuy, driver of the No. 99 in the CRSA Sprints.

Thanks to iFreeze, Todd’s Towing, Quigley Concrete, B&N Disposal, Scott’s Services, Eldredge & Sons Scrap Recycling and Legion Auto Service & Repair, $5000 in extra purse money is up for grabs, plus $2355 in lap sponsors to random drivers in the top 15 and specialty awards.

Anyone interested in sponsoring an award can still contact Adam or Stacy DePuy at the track or on Facebook. Money can be accepted in cash or Venmo.

The race in Canandaigua July 5 will be broadcast live for free on Land of Legends TV and simultaneously on DIRTVision.

In addition, the purse for both shows at Land of Legends July 3 and July 5 that weekend will be increased.

The winner of both races in addition to the Sept. 27 show at Land of Legends, will receive a free right rear Hoosier tire thanks to VanBortel Trucking.

Lap Sponsors

1-$50 NG Promotion/$25 Master Tech Auto

2-$34 Close Enough/$100 Warner’s Lawn & Snow

3-$300 Juliana, Lisa and family/$50 Blake (yogurt boy)

4-$34 John Reus/$25 Darryl Ruggles

5-$25 in memory of Stu and Brad/$50 Byron DeWitt

6-$34 Marli Gerber/$25 Mike Emhof Motorsports

7-$50 Jess Burnell/$40 Sykes Motorsports

8-$50 Paddock Performance/$25 Darryl Ruggles

9-$34 Troyer Sipple/$25 Master Tech Auto

10-$50 Ryan Quigley/$25 Kaplin

11-$34 Twisted Rail Brewing/$100 Ed and Deb DeJaeger

12-$25 ImageX Graphics/$50 Money Pit Mechanics

13-$50 Bub Burnell/$25 Mike Emhof Motorsports

14-$34 John Reus/$50 Team Turbo

15-$100 Chicago, Montana, Christina/$25 Danny

16-$25 Marty Czekala/$50 Bud’s Apple Pie

17-$50 Gray Racing/$34 Kate and Jamie Eldredge Jr.

18-$50 Craun Motorsports/$25 Mike Emhof Motorsports

19-$34 Close Enough/$29 Team Lilly Racing for Autism Awareness

20-$50 Bryan Carr/$25 Master Tech Auto

21-$30 Wrecking Rebels Derby Team/$50 Byron DeWitt

22-$50 NG Promotions/$25 Mike Emhof Motorsports

23-$50 Jenny/$25 Master Tech Auto

24-$34 John Reus/$25 Kaplin

25-$100 Dino’s Dog Wagon/$50 Meat & Cooter

Special Awards

Heat Winners: $100 cash from MACS Contracting

Hard Luck: Case of 2050 race oil from Auto Value

Hard Charger: $100 ImageX Gift Card

Halfway Leader: DrumPreserve system from Marty Czekala

Longest Tow: $100 cash from Master Tech Auto

Fastest Lap: $50 from Lucy

Last Car on the Lead Lap: $50 from DisBatch Brewing Company

Worst Pill Draw: $50 from DisBatch Brewing Company

1st Car to Not Qualify: $100 from TGR Motorsports

Most Laps Led in A-Main: $50 from Cheerleader

The CRSA Sprints are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025 and are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Highside Racewear, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.