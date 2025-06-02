Long Haul Award Added to June 7 SOS Buxton Speedway Purse

From SOS

TILBURY, Ont. (June 2, 2025) – The Southern Ontario Sprints series and Tilbury Wraps & Signage are pleased to announce a $100 Long Haul Award for the team travelling the greatest distance for Saturday’s race at Buxton Speedway.

“With today’s high travel costs for race teams, we wanted to do what we could to help the sport,” Tilbury Wraps & Signage owner Cody Bechard stated. “I’m proud to sponsor the ‘Long Haul’ award at Buxton Speedway. This track is where it all started for me; watching race cars here years ago is what first got me hooked, and that passion eventually turned into a career.

“At Tilbury Wraps & Signage, we create custom vehicle wraps, signage, and print materials – your success, wrapped in quality. This is our way of saying thank you to all the race teams for the kilometres you travel and the hard work you put in. It means a

lot to give back to the sport and the community that inspired me in the first place.”

“We are pleased that another local business has stepped up to support our series and its teams,” noted SOS president Peter Turford. “If not for the support of some of Ontario’s small businesses, we could not offer the teams the purses that we do.”

More information about Tilbury Wraps & Signage is available at www.tilburyws.ca

A $5,000 prize awaits the winner of the inaugural SOS Gold Crown Super Series event on Saturday, June 7 at Buxton Speedway, while each A-Main starter will earn at least $500 from the $18,000 purse. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information.

About: The Southern Ontario Sprints series sanctioned its first race in 1996, making it one of Canada’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The Southern Ontario Sprints 2025 schedule will see the organization competing at four racing facilities in Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information and news about the traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada

