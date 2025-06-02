Oswego Speedway Set to Open Season June 14 with $5,000-to-Win Oswego Super Challenge Series Kickoff Presented by FlynnStoned Cannabis Company

BY Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 1, 2025) – After two consecutive rainouts for the first time since the 2003 season, Oswego Speedway’s long-awaited 74th Season Kickoff is now set for Saturday, June 14 and will still feature the now twice rescheduled, first of four Oswego Super Challenge races for the Novelis Oswego Supermodifieds, presented by FlynnStoned Cannabis Company.

Headlining the night will be the 60-lap Jim Shampine Memorial main event, paying $5,000 to win and a minimum of $1,100 to start, with a total purse of over $38,000 up for grabs. It remains the largest Opening Day purse at the Speedway in several years and the richest Oswego Novelis Supermodified payout outside of the International Classic. The event marks the first opportunity for teams to earn points toward John Nicotra’s Challenge Series in 2025.

Other Challenge events include the 50-lap ISMA/MSS/Oswego Novelis Winged Supermodified show on June 28, the 38th annual $10,000-to-win Mr. Novelis Supermodified on August 9, and the 69th annual Budweiser International Classic 200 on August 31. Each Challenge race offers marquee money, stiff competition, and Challenge points using the ISMA championship points system, as the best in winged and non-winged Supermodified action compete for a $25,000 top 10 point fund at the end of the four-race Challenge.

The June 14 purse breakdown will award $5,000 to the winner, $3,500 for second, $3,000 for third, $2,500 for fourth, $2,000 for fifth, $1,500 for sixth, and $1,200 for positions seven through thirteen. Fourteenth place on back will pay $1,100.

All of the Novelis Supermodified regulars are expected to be in attendance, including former Challenge champions Otto Sitterly and Tyler Thompson, as well as former track champions Michael Barnes, Joe Gosek, Brandon Bellinger, and Dave Shullick Jr. Other heavy hitters set to compete include Jeff Abold, Mike Bruce, Camden Proud, Dan Connors Jr., Lou LeVea Jr., Logan Rayvals, and more.

The lucrative purse has also enticed early commitments from several non-regulars such as Ben Seitz, Michael Muldoon, Junior Farrelly of Canada, and Jerry Curran.

Also on the card for June 14 is the rescheduled Tony White Memorial 35-lap main event for the Pathfinder Bank SBS division, which will still serve as the season opener for the Small Block Supers after two rainouts of their own.

The Oswego County 350 Supermodifieds will return to action on Saturday, June 21, racing for $1,000-to-win and $500 minimum to start for New England cars.

Rounding out the June 14 program will be the GTR Super Stocks, kicking off their four-race Oswego Speedway series with the first points-paying event of the 2025 campaign.

Tickets and camping for Opening Day are available at OswegoSpeedway.com. Fans can save $5 off the gate price by purchasing tickets in advance. Visit OswegoSpeedway.com/schedule and click on the June 14 event to buy tickets, or go directly to the ‘Buy Tickets’ tab to secure your electronic ticket and have it ready on your phone for race day.

