Poirier Wins First ESS Visit to Brighton

By Curtis Berleue

(Brighton, ONT) | For the second time in as many nights, Jordan Poirier found himself on the podium with the Empire Super Sprints. This time, however, it was one spot better than Friday as he picked up the win at the Brighton Speedway in the tours first ever visit to the Canadian oval.

Starting on the Pinnacle Pole was Skyler Evans, and Evans jumped out to an early lead on the field. That, however, was short lived as fourth starting Shawn Donath made quick work of the cars in front of him and jumped out to the lead on lap two.

Behind Donath, 6th-starting Jordan Poirier was on a similar trajectory as he moved up to second in just three laps. As the laps clicked off, Poirier held pace and inched ever closer to Donath. On lap 16, Poirier was able to pounce on Donath and grab the lead.

Just two laps later, Logan Crisafulli, who started in 7th. He ultimately wouldn’t have anything for Poirier though, as the Quebec driver sailed to victory lane for his first win of 2025.

“My car was really, really good everywhere,” said Poirier in victory lane. “It was classic Brighton, they just put a little bit of water on (before the feature) and it made the track come back alive. The track was perfect tonight.”

Logan Crisafulli would hang on for second, his first podium of 2025.

“It was fun, the track picked up speed quick,” said Crisafulli. “It was really fun. I would definitely like to come back again.”

Rounding out the Ashley Lynn Winery Podium was Alex Therrien.

“The top was very good at the beginning of the race,” said Therrien. “At the end, the bottom was too though so I tried my best to pick the right line.”

28 cars lined the pits for the Empire Super Sprints first visit to Brighton, dividing the field into three timed hot lap groups. Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards went to Davie Franek, Alex Therrien, and Shawn Donath. Elab Smokers Boutique heat races were won by Logan Crisafulli, Dale Curran, and Skyler Evans. The Lacaillade Masonry B-Main was won by Jordan Thomas.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is this coming Saturday June 7th at the Freedom Motorsports Park in Delevan, NY. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, June 7 – Freedom Motorsports Park – Delevan, NY ($4,000 to Win)

Saturday, June 14 – Evans Mills Raceway Park – Evans Mills, NY ($3,000 to Win Kevin Ward Jr. Asphalt Spectacular)

Saturday, June 21 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 28-Jordan Poirier[6]; 2. 36-Logan Crisafulli[7]; 3. 21-Alex Therrien[5]; 4. 53-Shawn Donath[4]; 5. 3-Paulie Colagiovanni[9]; 6. #15-Ryan Turner[12]; 7. 87-Jason Barney[8]; 8. 28F-Davie Franek[10]; 9. 31C-Dale Curran[11]; 10. 70MM-Matt Billings[13]; 11. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[21]; 12. 98-Joe Trenca[3]; 13. 90-Matt Tanner[16]; 14. 77T-Tyeller Powless[2]; 15. 70-Baily Heard[15]; 16. 84-Tyler Rand[17]; 17. 21K-Kyle Phillips[14]; 18. 79-Jordan Thomas[19]; 19. 45-Nick Sheridan[20]; 20. 13-Evan Reynolds[25]; 21. 42W-Rick Wilson[22]; 22. 93-Bryan Cloutier[18]; 23. 92-Adam Turner[24]; 24. 11J-Chris Jones[23]; 25. 10-Cole MacDonald[26]; 26. 87XS-Skyler Evans[1]

Lacaillade Masonry B-Main: 1. 79-Jordan Thomas[1]; 2. 45-Nick Sheridan[4]; 3. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[8]; 4. 42W-Rick Wilson[2]; 5. 11J-Chris Jones[6]; 6. 92-Adam Turner[5]; 7. 10-Cole MacDonald[10]; 8. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[7]; 9. 81-Tyler Reynolds[9]; 10. 13-Evan Reynolds[3]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 36-Logan Crisafulli[1]; 2. 28-Jordan Poirier[2]; 3. 87-Jason Barney[3]; 4. 28F-Davie Franek[4]; 5. 70MM-Matt Billings[7]; 6. 90-Matt Tanner[5]; 7. 79-Jordan Thomas[10]; 8. 45-Nick Sheridan[6]; 9. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[9]; 10. 10-Cole MacDonald[8]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 31C-Dale Curran[1]; 2. #15-Ryan Turner[2]; 3. 21-Alex Therrien[4]; 4. 3-Paulie Colagiovanni[5]; 5. 21K-Kyle Phillips[6]; 6. 84-Tyler Rand[7]; 7. 42W-Rick Wilson[8]; 8. 92-Adam Turner[9]; 9. (DNS) 7C-Dylan Swiernik

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 87XS-Skyler Evans[1]; 2. 98-Joe Trenca[2]; 3. 77T-Tyeller Powless[3]; 4. 53-Shawn Donath[4]; 5. 70-Baily Heard[5]; 6. 93-Bryan Cloutier[6]; 7. 13-Evan Reynolds[8]; 8. 11J-Chris Jones[9]; 9. 81-Tyler Reynolds[7]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #28F-Davie Franek; #21-Alex Therrien; #53-Shawn Donath

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #36-Logan Crisafulli; #31C-Dale Curran; #87XS-Skyler Evans

Lacaillade Masonry B Main Winner ($50): #79-Jordan Thomas

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #87XS-Skyler Evans

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #3-Paulie Colagiovanni

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #70MM-Matt Billings

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #7C-Dylan Swiernik

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #90-Matt Tanner

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #84-Tyler Rand

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #7C-Dylan Swiernik (+10)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #10-Cole MacDonald

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #28-Jordan Poirier; #36-Logan Crisafulli; #21-Alex Therrien

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #98-Joe Trenca

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #84-Tyler Rand