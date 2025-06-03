SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS RETURN TO BUXTON ON SATURDAY FOR $5,000-TO-WIN EVENT

From SOS

MERLIN, Ont. (June 3, 2025) – One of the highest-paying events in the history of Buxton Speedway is coming up this Saturday, June 7 for the Southern Ontario Sprints! A total purse of $18,000 awaits the race teams attending the Chatham-Kent oval on June 7, including $5,000 for the winner, and at least $500 for each A-Main starter.

A competitive field of winged 360 Sprint Cars is expected for the event, which will serve as the inaugural race in the Gold Crown Super Series. A $100 Long Haul Award will also be given out on Saturday thanks to Tilbury Wraps and Signage. The team travelling the greatest distance for Saturday’s race at Buxton Speedway will receive the award.

Make sure to get to Buxton early on Saturday! A pre-race autograph session with SOS stars Dylan Westbrook and Ryan Turner is scheduled for 4:00-4:45PM this Saturday, and approximately 200 free 2025 Southern Ontario Sprints series posters will be given away.

Six 360 Sprint Car events have been contested at Buxton since the track was completely revamped and reshaped. Dylan Westbrook leads the way with four wins on the new high-speed surface, while Darren Dryden and DJ Christie have each claimed wins on it as well.

Thanks to the efforts of Nitro 54 Variety, Tammy 10 Media, and Ackland Insurance, three more GCSS events are also planned this season, including June 27 at Ohsweken Speedway, June 28 at Brighton Speedway, and October 4 at Merrittville Speedway.

Please visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for race results, points standings, and more information about the Southern Ontario Sprints.

About: The Southern Ontario Sprints series sanctioned its first race in 1996, making it one of Canada’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The Southern Ontario Sprints 2025 schedule will see the organization competing at four racing facilities in Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information and news about the traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada

