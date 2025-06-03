Storms Push Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at 141 Speedway to Thursday, June 5

From High Limit Racing

MARIBEL, WI (June 3, 2025) – Tuesday’s originally scheduled Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at 141 Speedway has been postponed with thunderstorms sweeping through the region this afternoon and evening.

Series and track officials agreed to make the decision with a much more favorable forecast for the rescheduled date this Thursday, June 5 – keeping the $26,000-to-win event part of a big week for Sprint Car Racing in the state of Wisconsin.

All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for Thursday’s makeup date at 141 Speedway. New ticket buyers are able to get their seats by clicking here. Remember, every pre-sale ticket purchase enters you to be selected for the DURST Dice Roll.

Before Kubota High Limit Racing returns to 141 in Maribel, WI on Thursday, a date at Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie, WI comes first on Wednesday night. Both events will fall under the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series banner with invaders like Kyle Larson, Corey Day, and Anthony Macri, among others, trying to steal the cash.

Heading into this week, the Kubota High Limit Racing championship chase is one of the most tightly contested in the history of the sport. Currently, Tyler Courtney leads Brad Sweet (-6), Rico Abreu (-30), Brent Marks (-35), Aaron Reutzel (-38), and Justin Peck (-68) with the top-six contenders separated by a mere 68-points.

As always, every lap of the action will be streamed on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing. For more information and to subscribe to FloRacing, go to www.floracing.com/highlimit.