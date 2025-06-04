$4,000 to Win Julia Horton Memorial Up Next for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Delevan, NY) | Coming off a successful season-opening weekend in Canada, the Empire Super Sprints are now set to head back to the states for one of the highest paying events on the 2025 schedule this weekend. The annual Julia Horton Memorial at Freedom Motorsports Park is on tap this Saturday, June 7 paying $4,000 to win the main event.

Last season, it was Davie Franek who graced victory lane at the 1/3 mile oval located south of Buffalo NY. Dating back to 1995, the Empire Super Sprints have made 7 trips to Freedom, with ‘Cricket’ Craig Keel picking up the first visit. In those 7 starts, there has not been a repeat winner in ESS competition at the track to date.

Saturdays dash at Freedom is presented by Mechanical Service Company. Mechanical Service Company was founded in 1976 and has been family owned and operated since its inception. Providing service throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we are a single source solution for all sales, installation, and maintenance needs in the emergency power and commercial HVAC fields.

Thus far through two races in 2025, there has not been a repeat winner in ESS action. Defending champion Jordan Poirier currently holds the point lead over Shawn Donath, Dylan Swiernik, Nick Sheridan and Logan Crisafulli.

A full listing of gate times and prices, along with a nightly schedule of events for Saturday’s event at Freedom can be found on the tracks social media pages and website, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, June 7 – Freedom Motorsports Park – Delevan, NY ($4,000 to Win Julia Horton Memorial)

Saturday, June 14 – Evans Mills Raceway Park – Evans Mills, NY ($3,000 to Win Kevin Ward Jr. Asphalt Spectacular)

Saturday, June 21 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)