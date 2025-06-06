Arkansas, Oklahoma Help Kick Off Busy Summer For ASCS

By Jordan Delucia

CONCORD, NC (June 6, 2025) — The American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) begins the busiest stretch of the 2025 schedule with six races at five different tracks in June, spread across Arkansas and the homeland of Oklahoma.

Seven total races have been contested to this point — five of which have counted toward the championship points standings by way of the “drop race” (for drivers with perfect attendance) and the combined-points events at Volusia Speedway Park — and 27 points races remain in the chase for the Emmett Hahn Trophy.

Here’s a look at the upcoming races:

Texarkana 67 Speedway | Texarkana, AR | June 7 — The American Sprint Car Series returned to Texarkana last June for only the second time since 2009 and the 11th time overall.

The 1/4-mile bullring welcomed the return of the national 360 Sprint Car stars for the first time in 13 years in June 2022, won by Arkansas racer Derek Hagar. One year ago, Sam Hafertepe Jr. topped the field during ASCS Speedweek action for his first Feature win at the track. Former Series champions Gary Wright and Tim Crawley are tied for the most Series wins at the track with three each.

The local Sportster and Mod Lites of Arkansas classes are scheduled to support the program. To purchase tickets, view event times and other information, click here.

Don Swope Classic | Creek County Speedway | June 13 — The Series returns to its home track in Sapulpa, OK, to salute one of Oklahoma racing’s biggest supporters — Don Swope.

Swope was a longtime race fan and friend of American Sprint Car Series founder Emmett Hahn and the crew that helped put on the events, as well as the Chili Bowl Nationals every January. The event honors his life and supportive legacy in the Tulsa area with the presentation of the $4,000 check, signature jean overalls, and a case of libations to the winner of the main event.

Historically, a total of 33 Series races have been contested at the facility since the establishment of ASCS in 1992, producing 24 different winners. Hafertepe is the winningest driver in Series competition at the 1/4-mile oval with five wins, including his first in 2016. Wright and Crawley are again tied at three wins apiece and rank second on the wins list, and the late Jason Johnson ranks third with two wins.

Tickets for the event, co-sanctioned by the ASCS Sooner Region, will be sold at the gate on race day. For gate times and other event information, click here.

Tri-State Speedway | Pocola, OK | June 14 — Capping off a weekend in Oklahoma, Tri-State Speedway hosts the Series for the seventh time in track history on Saturday, June 14.

The semi-banked, 3/8-mile, red clay oval has produced five different Feature winners in the six ASCS events it’s hosted in the past, dating back to the Series debut in 2002 — won by Gary Wright. Defending Series champion Seth Bergman won last year’s visit, leading the final 21 laps after front-row starters Hank Davis and Jason Martin crashed out while leading the race in the opening laps.

The Sprint Car portion of the event will be co-sanctioned by the ASCS Sooner Region and supported by the local USRA classes of Factory Stocks, Stock Cars and B-Modifieds. Tickets for the event will be sold at the gate on race day. For event times and other important information, click here.

Batesville Motor Speedway | Locust Grove, AR | June 21 — The Series dips back into Arkansas for a single-race weekend at Batesville Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 21.

It’ll be the last chance for fans to see the American Sprint Car Series in Arkansas this season. In 12 previous ASCS events contested at the 3/8-mile oval, nine different winners have emerged — three of which are tied for the most with two apiece. Tim Crawley scored triumphs in 2004 and 2022, Gary Wright in 1999 and 2003, and Mike Ward won the first two Series events held on the property in 1996.

Tickets for the event will be sold at the gate on race day. For event times and other important information, click here.

Dirt Down in T-Town | Tulsa Speedway | June 27–28 — Tulsa Speedway’s newest marquee event welcomes the American Sprint Car Series for a two-day event to cap the month of June with the third running of Dirt Down in T-Town.

The 1/4-mile dirt track will hold a standard-purse event on Friday, June 27, before a special $6,000-to-win finale on Saturday, June 28. Sam Hafertepe Jr. has the most Feature wins in ASCS competition at the track, making Victory Lane appearances in two of the three Series events contested last year. Seth Bergman also claimed a checkered flag there last year in November.

USRA B-Mods, Dwarf Cars and USRA Tuners are on the card to support Friday’s Sprint Car program — co-sanctioned by the ASCS Sooner Region — while USRA Modifieds and the local Factory Stock divisions will support Saturday’s program.

Tickets for the event will be sold at the track on race day. For event times and other important information, click here.