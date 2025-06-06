Great Lakes Super Sprints Head for Limaland and Lawrenceburg

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – The Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS) are geared up for a doubleheader weekend with a pair of events for the Ohio CAT division this Friday and Saturday night. The action begins Friday at Limaland Motorsports Park for the Ron Kahle Jr. Memorial before heading down to Lawrenceburg Speedway for the lone stop in southern Indiana this season.

The first three races at Limaland have seen just two different winners so far. Hometown driver and three-time and defending GLSS Champion, Max Stambaugh, took the first two appearances at Limaland with wins on May 2nd for the Ohio CAT Division opener and then again on Saturday, May 16th during the Run for the Rabbit, Stambaugh’s first. On May 23rd, Kasey Jedrzejek made his first appearance of 2025 with GLSS and made it count, holding off a hard-charging Nate Dussel, on his way to victory lane for the first time this season.

In 2024, Lawrenceburg Speedway hosted nearly 30 cars in the first-ever visit for GLSS. Jedrzejek set fast time in the final group of qualifying turning in a 13.371. Some top names in 360 Sprint Car racing had to come through a B-Main, including Randy Hannagan, Phil Gressman, and Jared Horstman. In the A-Main, Danny Sams III, who started fourth, trailed Jedrzejek through the early part of the race, which saw several cautions on a technical race track. Jedrzejek and Sams were nearly involved in their own caution when they collided in turns three and four while working lapped traffic. The hit, which was significant, flattened Jedrzejek’s tire and resulted in a solo spin in turn two. Sams went on to collect the win over Stambaugh and Hannagan, who was the hard charger, gaining 15 spots.

The Championship battles are good entering the month of June. In the Ohio CAT division, Stambaugh holds a 65-point advantage over fellow Ohio driver Horstman, and a 68-point advantage over the most recent GLSS winner, Devon Dobie. Meanwhile, the battle to become and overall Tour Champion is tight. Just three points separate Stambaugh from Horstman entering the weekend.

Tickets for Friday’s event at Limaland Motorsports Park are available at the gate on raceday. Advanced tickets for Lawrenceburg Speedway on Saturday are available online at www.GreatLakesSuperSprints.com. Fans who can’t make it to the track can catch all the action online at www.GreatLakesSprints.Tv.