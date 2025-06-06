he Largest-Paying Single-Day Sprint Car Event of the Season! It’s Eagle Nationals Time!

From High Limit Racing

Kubota High Limit Racing returns to Eagle Raceway for the third-annual Eagle Nationals on Tuesday, June 10.

The biggest Roto-Rooter Midweek Series race of the season is even bigger in 2025 with $5,555 added to the winner’s share! Thanks to Durst, Inc., the Eagle Nationals victor will now cash a check for $55,555.

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson will be the one to beat as the winner of both the 2023 and 2024 Eagle Nationals. He’ll have competition from the High Rollers, however, including Rico Abreu with three Roto-Rooter Midweek Series wins this year and current point leader Brad Sweet. The single-day event typically sees a slew of invaders as well, all fighting for the largest single-day event purse in the sport.

For the first time, Eagle Raceway will be offering reserved seating for the Eagle Nationals. The reserved seating chart can be viewed on the ticket page. Both reserved (all ages) and general admission seating for both adults and children are available for purchase online now.

Fans who purchase reserved seating online prior to Noon, CT on race day will receive a free pit pass upgrade at the track. The pit pass upgrade tent has moved for th 2025 event and will now be located near the pit office and entrance.

Grandstand gates will open at 3:30pm for all advance ticket holders. Gates will open at 4pm for fans who purchase tickets at the track.

Pit Passes will be available for $50 only at the track on the day of the event.

If you can’t join us for the Eagle Nationals watch live on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.

What To Know Before You Go to the Eagle Nationals (all times local):

Date: Tuesday, June 10

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 3:30pm for advance ticket holders. 4pm for all fans.

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm (7pm, ET)

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until opening ceremonies at 7:25pm.

Heat Races Begin: 7:30pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase for $50 at the track on race day at the main ticket office or the pit office.

Camping: All camping is free on a first come-first served basis.