Great Lakes Super Sprints Event at Lawrenceburg Speedway Canceled for Saturday, June 7th

From Zach Hiser

LAWRENCEBURG, IN – Officials with Lawrenceburg Speedway and the Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP have announced the cancellation of the event scheduled for Saturday, June 7th.

Already saturated grounds combined with a poor weather outlook for Saturday evening have led to the cancellation. This event will not be rescheduled. The next event for the Great Lakes Super Sprints is a double header weekend for the MacAllister (Michigan) CAT Division at Hartford Speedway on Friday, June 13th and Butler Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 14th.

For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP, log onto www.GreatLakesSuperSprints.com. Find LIVE coverage of the Great Lakes Super Sprints at www.GreatLakesSprints.Tv.