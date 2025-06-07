Ryan gets 1st 410 Attica win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Jordan Ryan has been so close to a 410 sprint car win at Attica Raceway Park over the past several years, only to see a late race pass or a mechanical issue arise. The Bellevue, Ohio resident finally expelled the demons Friday, June 6 on Burns Electric/Smith Family Foods/Ohio Contractors Association Mid-Season Championship Night to score his first 410 sprint car win at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant.

The victory in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints is Ryan’s 10th overall victory at Attica as the former track 305 sprint champion had nine feature wins in that division. Despite leading all 30 laps for the $4,000 pay day, Ryan had to execute a couple of perfect restarts to take the win over TJ Michael, Cap Henry, Bryce Lucius and Brock Hallett.

“Finally! We’ve run second here so many times and led a lot of laps in a 410 here. We made a lot of changes to this car over the past week and it paid off. I can’t thank the Russell family enough for giving me this opportunity to race and all the hard work from my dad and Matt and everyone involved in this. The car was fantastic tonight. I said a prayer to my buddy Prince (Evans)…I know he was looking down on me,” said Ryan beside his Joy Ride Transportation, Meggitt’s Sandblasting, Ernst Tire Recycling, Cole’s Energy, Troy Sapp & Kerri Deel Realtors, Lil Craft Barn, Burn’s Electric, Oscars Auto body backed #25R.

Henry’s third place finish will pad his points in his pursuit of a second straight All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/ Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group title.

Defending Attica Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model champion Kyle Moore from Mansfield, Ohio finally put an end to Rusty Schlenk’s win streak at Attica. Moore led all 25 laps of the feature and held off several challenges from Schlenk to score his seventh career Attica late model win. Schlenk, who won the first six features at the track in 2025, settled for second with Devin Shiels, Collin Shipley and Jeff Warnick rounding out the top five.

“The track has thrown us a curve every week we’ve been here. We were finally able to put together a complete night,” said Moore beside his Kepling Flooring, Tye Tworg Longhorn, Joyride Transportation, Smitley Towing, Short Stop, Malcuit Race Engines, Wilson Realty, Robin Jakubick, RL Bond Septic, Hepthorn Golf Cart Sales, House of Spud, K&B Septic Service, Coffman Composites, Team Midwest Paint, Platinum Design backed #1*.

Fremont, Ohio’s Seth Schneider survived a broken Jacobs ladder after contact with the front stretch wall when a lapped car came down and hit him and went on to earn his second Fremont Fence 305 Sprints feature win of the year at Attica.

Schneider had to hold off a charging John Ivy for his third career win at Attica with Matt Foos, Jamie Miller and Jimmy McGrath rounding out the top five in the 25-lap non-stop feature.

“I knocked the ladder off of it when Bateson hit the front stretch wall and that made me really tight and that’s when I went to the bottom. It was the only place I could steer at. I’m surprised no one passed me…it was pretty bad. The lapped cars moved up high enough where I could get under them. The RCF Chassis has been bad ass,” said Schneider beside his Josh Kromers Seamless Gutters, Commercial Glazing Systems, Overwatch Precision, Level Performance, Level Utilities, Sandusky Bay Remodeling backed #36.

Miller’s charge from eighth to fourth will add to his point lead in the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz Attica Fremont Championship Series champion as he looks to repeat as the series champion.

Attica Raceway Park will kick off the 43rd Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Friday, June 13.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. Attica Raceway Park events are streamed on DirtVision.

About Smith Family Foods – https://smithfamilyfoods.net

Smith Family Foods is located just outside of Tiffin, Ohio. Since 1984 “Family” is not just a word in our name but an integral part of the day-to-day philosophy that drives our business. Quality products, family values and exceptional service along with competitive pricing are the building blocks that help us exceed customer expectations every day. Smith Family Foods taps into long-standing family recipes and pair them with fresh inspiration for today’s market to deliver a comprehensive line of items produced in-house. Ranging from chopped steaks, custom cut steaks and chops, breaded chicken, brats and Granny Smith’s Delicious fresh deli salads, just to mention a few. Smith Family Foods has the more than 2,000 wholesale items we offer to solve all your foodservice needs. Check Smith’s products page for a complete list.

About Burns Electric – www.burnselectric.com

Located in downtown Tiffin, Burns Electric has a gallery showroom of innovative kitchen designs featuring custom and semi-custom cabinetry and state-of-the-art appliances in name brands you trust. Our showroom will dazzle you with plenty of wow factor. We’re the largest lighting showroom in the area. Countertop and flooring departments complete your shopping needs for new construction and remodeling projects. Burns’ kitchen, bath, and lighting design team has the know-how to bring it all together for an exciting new look. Burns has the largest selection of appliances, light fixtures, cabinetry, countertops, and flooring, top quality name brands at low prices. Burns – We have it all! www.burnselectric.com

About the Ohio Contractors Association – www.ohiocontractors.org/

The Ohio Contractors Association has been proudly serving Ohio’s Heavy/Highway Industry since 1918. Our mission is to connect, educate and lead the heavy-civil, utility and supporting construction industries to promote advocacy, innovation, and collaboration.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, June 6, 2025

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

A Feature 1 30 Laps

1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[1]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[5]; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]; 5. 5AU-Brock Hallett[8]; 6. 15C-Chris Andrews[6]; 7. 1-Nate Dussel[7]; 8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[10]; 9. 5-Kody Brewer[12]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]; 11. 22M-Dan McCarron[14]; 12. 16-DJ Foos[15]; 13. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[11]; 14. 9-Lance Heinberger[21]; 15. 8T-Tanner Tecco[13]; 16. 29-Zeth Sabo[9]; 17. 7*-Tyler Street[18]; 18. 6J-Jonah Aumend[19]; 19. 13-Van Gurley Jr[16]; 20. 15-Mitch Harble[17]; 21. 98-Ricky Peterson[20]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[3]; 4. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[1]; 5. 8T-Tanner Tecco[6]; 6. 13-Van Gurley Jr[7]; 7. 6J-Jonah Aumend[5]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[1]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 4. 5-Kody Brewer[5]; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[6]; 6. 15-Mitch Harble[7]; 7. 98-Ricky Peterson[2]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 5AU-Brock Hallett[1]; 2. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3]; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2]; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]; 5. 16-DJ Foos[6]; 6. 7*-Tyler Street[7]; 7. 9-Lance Heinberger[5]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.724[5]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.094[6]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:13.100[2]; 4. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:13.537[1]; 5. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 00:13.538[3]; 6. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 00:13.589[4]

Qualifying 2 3 Laps

1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.725[2]; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:12.784[5]; 3. 98-Ricky Peterson, 00:12.912[3]; 4. 19-TJ Michael, 00:12.926[6]; 5. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:13.247[1]; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.274[7]; 7. 15-Mitch Harble, 00:13.377[4]

Qualifying 3 3 Laps

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:12.660[7]; 2. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:12.843[1]; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:12.906[5]; 4. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 00:12.927[4]; 5. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:13.025[2]; 6. 16-DJ Foos, 00:13.142[3]; 7. 7*-Tyler Street, 00:13.180[6]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 25 Laps

1. 36-Seth Schneider[2]; 2. 49I-John Ivy[1]; 3. 2F-Matt Foos[4]; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[8]; 5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[3]; 6. 4M-Blayne Keckler[7]; 7. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]; 8. 28-Shawn Valenti[9]; 9. 19R-Steve Rando[11]; 10. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6]; 11. 6-Dustin Dinan[12]; 12. 12X-Kyle Peters[14]; 13. 2-Brenden Torok[13]; 14. 319-Steve Watts[10]; 15. 63-Randy Ruble[17]; 16. 12-Dylan Watson[19]; 17. 3M-Logan Mongeau[21]; 18. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[18]; 19. 0-Bradley Bateson[22]; 20. 09-Daniel Hoffman[15]; 21. 26S-Lee Sommers[20]; 22. 18-Ben Watson[16]

B Feature 1 8 Laps

1. 63-Randy Ruble[2]; 2. 12-Dylan Watson[1]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[4]; 4. 8K-Zach Kramer[3]; 5. 78-Austin Black[5]; 6. 13M-Kael Mowrer[7]; 7. 98-David Hoppes[9]; 8. 6W-Chad Wilson[6]; 9. (DNS) 2T-Tony Alvarez

B Feature 2 8 Laps

1. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[1]; 2. 26S-Lee Sommers[2]; 3. 0-Bradley Bateson[4]; 4. 51-Haldon Miller[3]; 5. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[5]; 6. 55-Jim Leaser[7]; 7. 85-Dustin Feller[6]; 8. 39T-Trevor St Clair[9]; 9. 14T-Tim Freeman[8]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 4M-Blayne Keckler[1]; 2. 319-Steve Watts[2]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[3]; 5. 12-Dylan Watson[5]; 6. 8K-Zach Kramer[7]; 7. 78-Austin Black[9]; 8. 13M-Kael Mowrer[6]; 9. 98-David Hoppes[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[4]; 4. 12X-Kyle Peters[3]; 5. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[5]; 6. 51-Haldon Miller[6]; 7. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[8]; 8. 55-Jim Leaser[7]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair[9]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 49I-John Ivy[2]; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]; 3. 6-Dustin Dinan[4]; 4. 09-Daniel Hoffman[3]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5]; 7. 6W-Chad Wilson[7]; 8. (DNS) 2T-Tony Alvarez

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]; 3. 2F-Matt Foos[3]; 4. 18-Ben Watson[1]; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers[6]; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]; 7. 85-Dustin Feller[7]; 8. 14T-Tim Freeman[8]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:01:09.599

1. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.714[5]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.851[2]; 3. 319-Steve Watts, 00:13.977[6]; 4. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:14.005[8]; 5. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:14.250[7]; 6. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 00:14.319[4]; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:14.450[9]; 8. 98-David Hoppes, 00:14.522[1]; 9. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.624[3]

Qualifying 2 3 Laps

1. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:13.795[3]; 2. 12X-Kyle Peters, 00:13.836[9]; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:13.936[7]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:14.017[1]; 5. 14S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:14.047[8]; 6. 51-Haldon Miller, 00:14.200[2]; 7. 55-Jim Leaser, 00:14.232[5]; 8. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr, 00:14.340[4]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:14.665[6]

Qualifying 3 3 Laps

1. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.867[2]; 2. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:13.918[3]; 3. 49I-John Ivy, 00:13.948[1]; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:13.953[6]; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:13.992[5]; 6. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.247[4]; 7. 6W-Chad Wilson, 00:14.402[8]; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 00:15.013[7]

Qualifying 4 3 Laps

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 00:13.545[5]; 2. 2F-Matt Foos, 00:13.719[6]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.932[1]; 4. 18-Ben Watson, 00:14.028[2]; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.049[7]; 6. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:14.259[3]; 7. 85-Dustin Feller, 00:14.393[4]; 8. 14T-Tim Freeman, 00:14.452[8]

Dirt Super Late Models 14 – Dirt Nerds Podcast

A Feature 1 25 Laps

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[2]; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[1]; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[6]; 4. 46-Colin Shipley[4]; 5. 74-Jeff Warnick[5]; 6. RH21-Gregg Haskell[9]; 7. 59-Larry Bellman[13]; 8. 17-Todd Rehg[7]; 9. 28-Kent Brewer[10]; 10. 51B-Brayden Shiels[8]; 11. 29-Nate Potts[11]; 12. 11-Austin Gibson[12]; 13. 69R-Doug Baird[14]; 14. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 51-Devin Shiels[3]; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[4]; 3. 46-Colin Shipley[2]; 4. 17-Todd Rehg[6]; 5. RH21-Gregg Haskell[5]; 6. 29-Nate Potts[7]; 7. 59-Larry Bellman[1]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[3]; 2. 74-Jeff Warnick[1]; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[4]; 4. 51B-Brayden Shiels[5]; 5. 28-Kent Brewer[2]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[6]; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[7]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps

1. 1*-Kyle Moore, 00:14.488[6]; 2. 51-Devin Shiels, 00:14.546[7]; 3. 46-Colin Shipley, 00:14.833[1]; 4. 59-Larry Bellman, 00:14.834[5]; 5. RH21-Gregg Haskell, 00:14.900[4]; 6. 17-Todd Rehg, 00:15.394[2]; 7. 29-Nate Potts, 00:59.999[3]

Qualifying 2 3 Laps

1. 5M-Ryan Markham, 00:14.563[2]; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 00:14.592[6]; 3. 28-Kent Brewer, 00:15.062[3]; 4. 74-Jeff Warnick, 00:15.199[7]; 5. 51B-Brayden Shiels, 00:15.419[4]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson, 00:15.588[1]; 7. 69R-Doug Baird, 00:16.377[5]