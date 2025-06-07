Stambaugh wins GLSS Kahle Memorial at Limaland

By Zach Hiser

Allentown, OH (June 6, 2025)- The Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP showed up to a version of Limaland Motorsports Park that produced intense racing throughout the entire night. After four different leaders of the race, Elida, Ohio native, Max Stambaugh found GLSS victory lane for the third time this season at his home track.

Corbin Gurley and Luke Griffith led the field to green in the setting sun Friday night after a day filled with overcast skies and moments of drizzly rain. Gurley jumped out and led the first lap, but a hard-charging Jared Horstman came from sixth to take the lead on lap two.

While Horstman raced away quickly to lapped traffic, the battle raged on for third through sixth as Phil Gressman, Kasey Jedrzejek, and Max Stambaugh all argued for realestate around the track. While that was going on, Horstman slapped the wall down the backstretch while trying to set-up a pass on lapped traffic, which allowed Gurley to chase down the two-time GLSS Champion. As Gurley was setting up the pass, the right front tire went down entering turn one and Horstman’s No.17 came to a stop at the top of turn two. A trip to the work area to change the tires brought Horstman back onto the race track.

On the restart, Gurley and Gressman raced hard for the lead, and it proved to be important as Jedrzejek was challenging for the lead entering turn three and clipped the opening in the wall to exit the track. While his No.11N didn’t flip, the damage ended Jedrzejek’s night. The leader at the last completed lap was Gressman.

With 14 laps to go, Gressman brought the field back to life. Stambaugh made his move around Gurley to take the second spot as Gressman was catching lapped traffic. With five laps to go, Stambaugh and Gressman exchanged lanes on the track like trading cards. Finally, Stambaugh got to Gressman’s inside in traffic and officially took the lead with two laps to go. Carving his way through traffic, Stambaugh opened up his advantage and held on to collect his third win at Limaland and fourth of the season. Gressman held on to second, Gurley third, Noah Dunlap fourth, and Dustin Daggett fifth.

“First off, Horstman was on a roll,” Stambaugh said in victory lane. “We got her trucking so I didn’t lift, I can promise you that. We might have got her a little hot tonight, but this is my third win at Lima this year – you dream about [stuff] like this as a little kid.”

The next event for the Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints is Saturday, June 7th at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Advanced tickets are available online at GreatLakesSuperSprints.com. Fans who can’t make the trip can watch the action LIVE at www.GreatLakesSprints.Tv.

Phil Gressman was the Ti22 Performance Fast Qualifier

Phil Gressman won Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 1

Kasey Jedrzejek won Howard Johnson of Lima Heat Race 2

Corbin Gurley won Miami Paint Heat Race 3

Ohio CAT A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]; 2. 7C-Phil Gressman[3]; 3. 12-Corbin Gurley[1]; 4. 37-Noah Dunlap[7]; 5. 85-Dustin Daggett[12]; 6. 66-Chase Dunham[16]; 7. 11G-Luke Griffith[2]; 8. 31-Jac Nickles[11]; 9. 23-Devon Dobie[8]; 10. 17-Jared Horstman[6]; 11. 17X-Mason Hannagan[9]; 12. 24-Kobe Allison[13]; 13. 20A-Andy Chehowski[17]; 14. 13S-Drew Siferd[18]; 15. 11H-Caleb Harmon[10]; 16. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]; 17. X-Mike Keegan[14]; 18. 49T-Gregg Dalman[15]