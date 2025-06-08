Cap Henry rolls on at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Cap Henry held off several challenges Saturday, June 7 at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction on Vision Quest Night to score his second 410 sprint win of the season at “The Track That Action Built.”

Henry, a former Fremont track champion, took the lead of the 30-lap Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main from Nate Dussel on lap five then held off challenges from eighth place starter Kasey Jedrzejek and Zeth Sabo to take earn his 23rd career win at the track.

Jedrzejek, who crashed hard the previous night at Limaland Motorsports Park challenged Henry many times and also had to hold off Sabo to earn second with DJ Foos and last week’s Fremont winner Brock Hallett rounding out the top five. Earlier in the night Jedrzejek put a halt to Henry’s fast times in qualifying – he had five in a row to open the year – earning a $570 bonus.

For Henry, the win was his fifth overall in 2025 having also scored three wins at Attica Raceway Park. He also added to his point lead in the chase to repeat as the champion of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

“It was pretty hard to pass. The first green flag run I felt pretty good and the second one I knew I wasn’t making good enough time but didn’t know what to do. We got that last caution (with 11 laps to go) I could tell guys were running the bottom and I looked over my shoulder and saw Kasey running the bottom so that confirmed I needed to run the bottom. I tried to execute as good as I could. I was a little unsure. The car was good. We put a new engine in this week that Gary (Griffith) did for us and we had to figure some quirks out at Attica but I’m really happy,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, King Racing, Griff’s Engines; Berryman Racing Shocks, Callie’s Performance Products, Dyers, Power Cool Manufacturing, SCS Gearbox, Tony Elliott Foundation backed #33W.

Defending Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint track champion Jamie Miller showed patience pays off. The Fremont, Ohio driver took the lead from Brenden Torok on lap 17 of the 25-lap affair and drove to his third victory of the year at Fremont, the 55th career win at the track.

Miller, who has four wins at Attica Raceway Park as well, has not finished out of the top three all season at Fremont. Torok, who lead laps 1-16, settled for second ahead of last week’s winner Matt Foos, Jimmy McGrath and Steve Rando.

Miller adds to his lead as he looks to repeat as the champion of the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz Attica Fremont Championship Series.

“I was just back there pacing myself, felling the track out. I could see the bottom was really good if I could run the tires without running them over. The race went on and the fuel burned off and I trunked the wing and kept getting better and better,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Pub 400., Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti held off opening season winner Kent Brewer to score his fifth straight feature win in the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks. In fact, after running second to Brewer on opening night, Valenti has remained undefeated.

Valenti’s win – the 87th of his career at Fremont to stand atop the track’s all-time win list – was even more special as his truck owner Jeff Bacock was inducted prior to the night’s racing into the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame.

Brewer, Jamie Miller, Keith Sorg and Dustin Keegan rounded out the top five.

“I got the lead early but wasn’t sure where to be. I think my best lap was after the checkers. I have to thank Jeff Babcock for everything he’s done for me and it was an awesome day to stand up here and get his award earlier,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Smolders Speed Concepts, S&S Hauling and Excavating #7B.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Wednesday, June 18 as part of the 43rd annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek with the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Valvoline.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com

About Vision Quest

Located in downtown Elmore, Ohio Vision Quest provides textile screen printing and embroidery along with digitally printed vinyl signs and graphics. Vision Quest is a long time supporter of Fremont Speedway! Pick up a tshirt or sweatshirt under the grandstands designed and printed by Vision Quest and remember to shop local and support those who support local dirt track racing!

About Gill Construction – https://kgcpc.com

Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Ohio, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service. Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction.

Fremont Speedway

June 7, 2025

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

A Feature 1 30 Laps | 00:23:21.413

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[8]; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]; 4. 16-DJ Foos[10]; 5. 5AU-Brock Hallett[5]; 6. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]; 7. 09-Craig Mintz[6]; 8. X-Mike Keegan[9]; 9. 19-TJ Michael[12]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[14]; 11. 15C-Chris Andrews[7]; 12. 5-Kody Brewer[19]; 13. 12-Corbin Gurley[18]; 14. 22M-Dan McCarron[13]; 15. 79-Christopher Miller[20]; 16. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[16]; 17. 01-Logan Riehl[15]; 18. 8T-Tanner Tecco[17]; 19. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[11]; 20. 1-Nate Dussel[2]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:22.294

1. 33W-Cap Henry[2]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 4. 19-TJ Michael[1]; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[5]; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6]; 7. 79-Christopher Miller[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:24.815

1. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 2. 5AU-Brock Hallett[3]; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[4]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[7]; 7. 12-Corbin Gurley[6]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:04:19.452

1. X-Mike Keegan[2]; 2. 16-DJ Foos[1]; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[3]; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]; 5. 01-Logan Riehl[5]; 6. 8T-Tanner Tecco[6]

Qualifying 1 2 Laps | 00:01:09.386

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:12.484[20]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz, 00:12.641[17]; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:12.761[15]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.769[2]; 5. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 00:12.834[13]; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.837[1]; 7. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.858[9]; 8. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:12.933[14]; 9. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.036[10]; 10. 19-TJ Michael, 00:13.057[21]; 11. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:13.153[19]; 12. 16-DJ Foos, 00:13.212[5]; 13. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.272[16]; 14. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.302[4]; 15. 01-Logan Riehl, 00:13.485[12]; 16. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:13.490[8]; 17. 12-Corbin Gurley, 00:13.653[7]; 18. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 00:13.927[11]; 19. 79-Christopher Miller, 00:14.425[6]; 20. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:14.463[3]; 21. (DNS) 3TN-Tyler Newhart, 00:59.999

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:26:07.644

1. 26-Jamie Miller[3]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[1]; 3. 2F-Matt Foos[8]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[2]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[4]; 6. 10X-Dustin Stroup[14]; 7. 36-Seth Schneider[6]; 8. X15-Kasey Ziebold[12]; 9. 18-Ben Watson[16]; 10. 28-Shawn Valenti[10]; 11. 12X-Kyle Peters[9]; 12. 49I-John Ivy[15]; 13. 0-Bradley Bateson[18]; 14. 12-Dylan Watson[11]; 15. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[17]; 16. 6-Dustin Dinan[13]; 17. 63-Randy Ruble[19]; 18. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]; 19. 4M-Blayne Keckler[5]; 20. 26S-Lee Sommers[20]

B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:09:27.880

1. 18-Ben Watson[1]; 2. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[3]; 3. 0-Bradley Bateson[4]; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[7]; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers[5]; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[10]; 7. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr[6]; 8. 78-Austin Black[11]; 9. 09-Daniel Hoffman[2]; 10. 18Z-Brian Razum[9]; 11. 98-Dave Hoppes[15]; 12. 39T-Trevor St Clair[13]; 13. 14T-Tim Freeman[14]; 14. 1W-Paul Weaver[12]; 15. 8K-Zach Kramer[8]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 2F-Matt Foos[1]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 3. 51M-Haldon Miller[2]; 4. 6-Dustin Dinan[5]; 5. 2-Brenden Torok[3]; 6. 18-Ben Watson[6]; 7. 26S-Lee Sommers[7]; 8. 3M-Logan Mongeau[9]; 9. 18Z-Brian Razum[8]; 10. 14T-Tim Freeman[10]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:06:41.391

1. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 2. 4M-Blayne Keckler[4]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]; 4. 10X-Dustin Stroup[6]; 5. 12-Dylan Watson[2]; 6. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[7]; 7. 63-Randy Ruble[8]; 8. 78-Austin Black[9]; 9. 09-Daniel Hoffman[1]; 10. 98-Dave Hoppes[10]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:04:47.265

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[1]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[3]; 3. 12X-Kyle Peters[2]; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 5. 49I-John Ivy[6]; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson[7]; 7. 1W-Paul Weaver[10]; 8. 8K-Zach Kramer[8]; 9. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr[5]; 10. 39T-Trevor St Clair[9]

Qualifying 1 2 Laps | 00:17:57.232

1. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.633[14]; 2. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.684[5]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.696[4]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.780[9]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:13.796[21]; 6. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 00:13.798[30]; 7. 51M-Haldon Miller, 00:13.805[3]; 8. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:13.853[1]; 9. 12X-Kyle Peters, 00:13.875[18]; 10. 2F-Matt Foos, 00:13.900[16]; 11. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:13.901[6]; 12. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:13.977[25]; 13. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.993[29]; 14. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:14.003[15]; 15. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr, 00:14.027[28]; 16. 18-Ben Watson, 00:14.066[12]; 17. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 00:14.092[17]; 18. 49I-John Ivy, 00:14.092[23]; 19. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:14.214[11]; 20. 14S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:14.224[10]; 21. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.336[20]; 22. 18Z-Brian Razum, 00:14.344[2]; 23. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.363[26]; 24. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:14.406[19]; 25. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:14.413[13]; 26. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.633[22]; 27. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:14.716[8]; 28. 14T-Tim Freeman, 00:14.978[7]; 29. 98-Dave Hoppes, 00:14.978[24]; 30. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:15.165[27]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:24:21.286

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[1]; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[5]; 3. P51-Jamie Miller[4]; 4. 4S-Keith Sorg[3]; 5. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2]; 6. 1M-Scott Milligan[6]; 7. 99H-Art Howey Jr[8]; 8. 50D-Dan Hennig[7]; 9. 39-Brandon Goad[13]; 10. 34-Todd Warnick[12]; 11. 28K-Jackson Keegan[15]; 12. 5-Jim McGrath[14]; 13. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[9]; 14. 19H-Adam Heminger[11]; 15. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[16]; 16. 51-Dave Bankey[17]; 17. 45-Collin Burns[20]; 18. 73-Mike Duncan[21]; 19. 99PJ-Bill Bruen[22]; 20. 9-Curt Inks[18]; 21. 8S-Brandon Stukey[10]; 22. (DNS) 9S-Tony Parker

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:11:18.000

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. P51-Jamie Miller[3]; 3. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[1]; 4. 99H-Art Howey Jr[2]; 5. 5-Jim McGrath[5]; 6. 9-Curt Inks[7]; 7. 51-Dave Bankey[6]; 8. 73-Mike Duncan[9]; 9. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:17:52.000

1. 4S-Keith Sorg[3]; 2. 17X-Dustin Keegan[4]; 3. 50D-Dan Hennig[2]; 4. 34-Todd Warnick[5]; 5. 19H-Adam Heminger[1]; 6. 8W-Allen White[9]; 7. 9S-Tony Parker[6]; 8. 20-Caleb Shearn[7]; 9. 99PJ-Bill Bruen[8]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:03:29.000

1. 1M-Scott Milligan[3]; 2. 39-Brandon Goad[7]; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[4]; 4. 8S-Brandon Stukey[1]; 5. 28K-Jackson Keegan[6]; 6. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[5]; 7. 45-Collin Burns[8]; 8. (DNS) 95-Steve Miller

Qualifying 1 2 Laps | 00:01:53.000

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:17.452[16]; 2. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 00:17.644[15]; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 00:17.821[6]; 4. P51-Jamie Miller, 00:17.878[23]; 5. 4S-Keith Sorg, 00:17.889[7]; 6. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:17.919[20]; 7. 99H-Art Howey Jr, 00:17.977[26]; 8. 50D-Dan Hennig, 00:18.157[22]; 9. 95-Steve Miller, 00:18.175[24]; 10. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:18.291[13]; 11. 19H-Adam Heminger, 00:18.492[18]; 12. 8S-Brandon Stukey, 00:18.499[5]; 13. 5-Jim McGrath, 00:18.548[14]; 14. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:18.669[9]; 15. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 00:18.802[11]; 16. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:18.832[1]; 17. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:18.911[12]; 18. 28K-Jackson Keegan, 00:19.115[25]; 19. 9-Curt Inks, 00:19.176[4]; 20. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:19.189[10]; 21. 39-Brandon Goad, 00:19.222[2]; 22. 3B-Kaydin Bailey, 00:19.364[17]; 23. 99PJ-Bill Bruen, 00:19.395[8]; 24. 45-Collin Burns, 00:19.441[3]; 25. 73-Mike Duncan, 00:19.668[19]; 26. 8W-Allen White, 00:20.429[21]