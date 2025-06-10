FlynnStoned Cannabis Company Presents Oswego Speedway’s Stacked Season Opener This Saturday, June 14

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 10, 2025) – Oswego Speedway will finally open its 74th season of racing action this Saturday, June 14 with a stacked three-division program headlined by the 60-lap, $5,000-to-win Jim Shampine Memorial for the Novelis Supermodifieds.

This highly anticipated main event also serves as the 2025 kickoff for John Nicotra’s Oswego Super Challenge Series and will be joined by the 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS and the season opener for the GTR Promotions Super Stock Series.

Saturday marks the first of three appearances for GTR Super Stocks this season at the Steel Palace. The trio of races will crown a Super Stock track champion at Oswego Speedway for the first time since 2004.

Pits open at 2:45pm, with grandstands and warmups at 3:30pm. Time trials for Supermodifieds are scheduled for 5:30pm, followed by the first green flag of heat racing at 6:30pm.

Adult general admission is just $30 online at OswegoSpeedway.com by clicking the ‘Buy Tickets’ button on the homepage. Kids 16 and under are FREE with a paid adult. Fans are encouraged to buy online, skip the line, and save.

A limited number of VIP tickets also remain for Saturday’s lid-lifter at only $125. VIP passes include admission to Oswego’s climate-controlled suites with unlimited food and drinks, plus sweeping views of the Speedway racing surface. To reserve VIP tickets, please contact the box office at (315)-342-0646.

Excellent car counts are expected for opening night, including 21 Novelis Supermodifieds, 21 Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a staggering 27 entries for the GTR Promotions Super Stocks. With highly competitive fields across the board, fans can expect an action-packed evening of racing.

Saturday’s program is proudly presented by FlynnStoned Cannabis Company of Oswego, NY.

FlynnStoned is your local New York cannabis dispensary, committed to providing high-quality cannabis products in a safe and welcoming environment. Located on George Street in Oswego and in the heart of Syracuse’s Armory Square, FlynnStoned’s two locations aim to offer inclusive access to premium, regulated products for consumers from all walks of life.

FlynnStoned Cannabis Company is rooted in a mission to revolutionize the cannabis industry by combining community engagement, product education, and an elevated retail experience. Backed by extensive business management expertise and deep local ties, FlynnStoned is determined to build a thriving, responsible cannabis culture across New York State.

To learn more, visit FlynnStoned.com, find them on Facebook at FlynnStoned Oswego, or follow on Instagram at @FlynStonedOswego.

To keep up with all things Oswego Speedway and Supermodified racing, be sure to visit the track’s official website at.OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also follow @OswegoSpeedway on Facebook and X or @OfficialOswegoSpeedway on Instagram.