WESTBROOK TAKES $5,000 SOS WIN AT BUXTON

MERLIN, Ont. (June 7, 2025) – Dylan Westbrook won the first round of the Gold Crown Super Series with the Southern Ontario Sprints on Saturday night at Buxton Speedway.

Westbrook drew the pole position for the 25 lap A-Main and scored the $5,000 win in convincing fashion. The win was Westbrook’s second of the weekend following a trip to victory lane at Ohsweken Speedway on Friday. Darren Dryden snagged the runner-up spot by 0.25 seconds over Ryan Turner, while Cory Turner, and DJ Christie rounded out the top five.

Ryan Turner claimed the Ackland Insurance Quick Time Award, while Skyler Evans was The Drivers Project Hard Charger Award winner. Alex Bergeron received the Tilbury Wraps & Signage Long Haul Award for making the long trip to Buxton from Drummondville, Quebec. Cory Turner earned $200 by winning the Dash for Cash.

Jamie Turner’s trip back to Buxton fresh off a wingless win the previous weekend was an adventure; the veteran driver first had to deal with overheating problems on his way to the track.

Next on the SOS schedule is the Gary Cunningham Memorial at Merrittville Speedway on Saturday, June 21. Please visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for race results, points standings, and more information about the Southern Ontario Sprints.

2025 Southern Ontario Sprints Season

Statistical Report – Saturday, June 7, 2025

Buxton Speedway – Merlin, Ontario, Canada

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[2]; 4. 17-Cory Turner[5]; 5. 5-DJ Christie[6]; 6. 9-Liam Martin[3]; 7. 31C-Dale Curran[7]; 8. 12-Alex Bergeron[9]; 9. 87XS-Skyler Evans[12]; 10. 77T-Tyeller Powless[8]; 11. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[11]; 12. 94X-Scott Hall[14]; 13. 28-Tate O’Leary[13]; 14. 11-Jamie Turner[10]

Awards

The Drivers Project Hard Charger ($150) – Skyler Evans (+3)

Ackland Insurance Quick Time ($100) – Ryan Turner (15.162 seconds)

Tilbury Wraps & Signage Long Haul Award – Alex Bergeron (Drummondville, Quebec)

Dash for Cash [Started] 6 laps

1. 17-Cory Turner[1]; 2. 5-DJ Christie[2]; 3. 31C-Dale Curran[3]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless[5]; 5. 12-Alex Bergeron[4]; 6. 11-Jamie Turner[8]; 7. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[7]; 8. 87XS-Skyler Evans[6]; 9. 28-Tate O’Leary[10]; 10. 94X-Scott Hall[9]

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[1]; 2. 17-Cory Turner[2]; 3. 31C-Dale Curran[3]; 4. 15-Ryan Turner[4]; 5. 77T-Tyeller Powless[5]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[6]; 7. 94X-Scott Hall[7]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 9-Liam Martin[1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 3. 5-DJ Christie[2]; 4. 12-Alex Bergeron[5]; 5. 87XS-Skyler Evans[3]; 6. 11-Jamie Turner[6]; 7. 28-Tate O’Leary[7]

Timed Hot Laps 1

1. 15-Ryan Turner, 00:15.162[2]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 00:15.224[1]; 3. 17-Cory Turner, 00:15.309[3]; 4. 31C-Dale Curran, 00:15.316[4]; 5. 77T-Tyeller Powless, 00:15.729[6]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery, 00:15.793[7]; 7. 94X-Scott Hall, 00:17.510[5]

Timed Hot Laps 2

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 00:15.377[2]; 2. 9-Liam Martin, 00:15.886[7]; 3. 5-DJ Christie, 00:15.949[1]; 4. 87XS-Skyler Evans, 00:16.170[3]; 5. 12-Alex Bergeron, 00:16.355[4]; 6. 11-Jamie Turner, 00:16.582[6]; 7. 28-Tate O’Leary, 00:17.431[5]

About: The Southern Ontario Sprints series sanctioned its first race in 1996, making it one of Canada’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The Southern Ontario Sprints 2025 schedule will see the organization competing at five racing facilities in Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information and news for the traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada