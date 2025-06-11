Arenz etches name among Sprint Car elite with stunning High Limit victory

(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS)

June 11, 2025 – No matter how many victories he might secure or championship trophies he may lift during the remainder of his racing career, June 5, 2025, will most certainly be a date neither Travis Arenz nor a legion of Sprint Car fans near and far will ever forget.

Following a strong start to the 2025 Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Car Series, Arenz checked into 141 Speedway hoping to gain experience against top-level competition in his first career entry in a Kubota High Limit Racing event for the series’ debut at 141 Speedway in Francis Creek, Wis. on Thursday, June 5.

The 18th-year competitor left the 141 Speedway facility as the shocking winner of the $26,000 Rayce Rudeen Foundation top prize with High Limit Racing, which boasts a strong contingent of the best 410 Winged Sprint Car racers in the world.

Arenz’s remarkable evening opened by drawing the No. 1 pill for qualifying, which turned out to be very advantageous for the Sheboygan Falls, Wis. driver. As the track began to dry out significantly during the qualifying session, Arenz’s early lap of 11.209 put him second in the final qualifying order among the 29-car field.

After placing fourth in the second High Limit heat race, Arenz advanced to the dash, which set the first three rows of starters for the 35-lap main event. Arenz placed fifth in the dash to roll off fifth in the first High Limit Racing A main to ever be contested at 141 Speedway.

The 2021 and 2022 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing and Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Car champion bided his time in the opening laps of the A main sticking primarily to the bottom groove of the third-mile semi-banked egg-shaped clay oval bullring.

On lap 12, Arenz snuck underneath Justin Peck to claim second. Following the third caution flag of the race on lap 15, Arenz dove low to power past leader Bill Balog and grab the top spot.

From there, Arenz successfully endured four more caution flags and pulled out to a half-lap lead over the second-place car of Tanner Thorson on the way to his first career High Limit Racing main event victory in his first-ever attempt.

The win also marked Arenz’s third career 410 Sprint Car victory and his 73rd overall A-main triumph spanning 4-cylinders, Sport Mods, 360 Sprint Cars and 410 Sprint Cars.

“It was a ride of emotions at 141,” Arenz said. “It was a night that made history and one we will never forget. The night started great with the pill draw going in our favor. I would have been ecstatic with a top-10 finish. Who would have thought we would go out and win? I like to take advantage of competing with other series when I can to gain more experience and challenge my knowledge and driving skills. How are you going to get better if you don’t challenge yourself?

“This is the biggest accomplishment to date in my racing career,” he said. “It’s been talked about lately how the drivers on national series drive race cars for a living. Most have a set-up guy and paid crew members. My crew and I work full-time jobs. I work 50-plus hours a week, do maintenance on the cars and equipment and then go race. I also make set-up decisions and read track conditions. So, to be able to be competitive with these top teams is very rewarding. It’s an honor to earn such a big win for my sponsors, crew and myself.”

After soaring to the highest of highs in the sport of Winged Sprint Car racing, Arenz endured some challenges during a pair of NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Series events on Friday, June 6 at The Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wis. and Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wis. on Saturday, June 7.

Arenz qualified 30th overall and 15th in qualifying group B in the 39-car field with a time of 12.112 seconds at The Plymouth Dirt Track. He then placed seventh in heat race three to miss out on an A-main transfer spot by two positions.

Arenz placed sixth in the 12-lap Last Chance Showdown to fall short of qualifying for the A main by a pair of spots.

On Saturday, June 7, the Travis Arenz Motorsports 25T team headed southwest to the Beaver Dam Raceway where Arenz turned in the 34th fastest qualifying lap in the 36-car field in 12.139 seconds.

He placed ninth in the second heat race and started 14th in the 12-lap Last Chance Showdown. After moving up to ninth on lap 6, Arenz got high in turn two and collided with the wall, which ended his night with a 14th-place showing.

“At Plymouth at Beaver Dam, our drawing skills for qualifying were terrible,” Arenz said. “I qualified almost last both nights and with the heavy competition, we didn’t move forward as much as we needed to. There were some set-up choices I should have made differently and, unfortunately, we didn’t make the features on Friday or Saturday. On Saturday, unfortunately, the wall in turn two ended our night early in the B main. I would have been interested to see what would have happened if I had been able to finish the B. In 6 laps I drove from 14th to 9th and the top four transferred to the A main. All in all, I learned so much during the weekend.”

Arenz will return to Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association competition on Friday, June 13 at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois and Saturday, June 14 at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway Park in Pevely, Missouri.

The 2025 Travis Arenz Motorsports sponsorship partners include Professional Plating Inc., Service One Transportation Inc., Don and Lynn Kiel, Oostburg Concrete, Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services, Pfeffer Trucking, Carbliss, Oostburg State Bank, Pallet Works, Jensen Sales and Service, Roth’s Auto Restoration, Sonntag Plumbing Inc., Amy Bruechert Realty, Lake Auto Glass, Fastenal, Hair Fellers Barbershop, Arenz Auto Detailing and Duehring’s Tax Service.

All 2025 IRA events are streamed live on floracing.com.

Additional information on the Travis Arenz Motorsports team can be found by visiting the team’s Facebook and X (Twitter) pages.

Travis Arenz Motorsports Sponsor Showcase – Oostburg Concrete

In 1946, six partners joined hands to form Oostburg Concrete Products. The original owners purchased special equipment to manufacture a wide range of concrete items, which they used during the summer months for construction work.

Oostburg Concrete Products’ recent investment in equipment allows the company to pour concrete through most of the winter months.

One of the original owners, Gordon Veldboom Sr. became the sole owner in 1959. Today, the company is owned and operated by Gordon J. Veldboom Jr., his wife, Helen, and their son, John.

Oostburg Concrete Products offers a complete line of concrete and masonry services, including footings, poured concrete walls, concrete floors, driveways, sidewalks, flatwork, fireplaces and exterior brick in stone.

Oostburg Concrete Products crews cover a large territory, including jobs in Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago counties.

For more information or to inquire about services, contact Oostburg Concrete Products by email at terry@oostburgconcrete.com, via phone at 920-564-3341 or by visiting http://www.oostburgconcrete.com/.

Travis Arenz Motorsports

2025 Upcoming Schedule

Friday, June 13 – Jacksonville Speedway, Jacksonville, Ill. (IRA 410)

Saturday, June 14 – Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway Park, Pevely, Mo. (IRA 410)

Friday, June 20 – Outagamie Speedway, Seymour, Wis. (IRA 410)

Saturday, June 21 – Plymouth Dirt Track, Plymouth, Wis. (IRA 410)

Travis Arenz Motorsports

2025 Statistics

Total Events – 10

IRA Events – 7

World of Outlaws Events – 2

High Limit Events – 1

A-Main Victories – 2

Podium Finishes – 3

Top Five A-Main Finishes – 4

Top 10 A-Main Finishes – 6

Top 15 A-Main Finishes – 6

Top 20 A-Main Finishes – 7

Heat Race Victories – 3

B-Main Victories – 0

Dash Appearances – 6

Dash Victories – 2

Fast Qualifier Awards – 0

Travis Arenz Motorsports

Career Highlights

2008-2025

Total Career A-Main Victories – 73

Outlaw Compact 4-Cylinder A-Main Victories – 20

IMCA Northern Sport Mod/B Mod A-Main Victories – 20

MSA/PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-Main Victories – 30

IRA 410 Sprint Car A-Main Victories – 2

High Limit Racing 410 Sprint Car A-Main Victories – 1

2013 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing Outlaw Compact 4-Cylinder Champion

2016 141 Speedway Northern Sport Mod Champion

2021 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car Champion

2021 Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Car Champion

2022 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car Champion

2022 Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Car Champion

2023 Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Car Apple Cup Rookie Award