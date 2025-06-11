Oswego Speedway, Empire Powersports Team Up to Give Away 2025 Can-Am Outlander Max XT ATV in Support of Local Charities

OSWEGO, NY (June 10, 2025) – Oswego Speedway is proud to announce an exciting new collaboration with Empire Powersports of Fulton to launch a brand-new ATV raffle benefiting Friends Forever Animal Rescue and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. One lucky fan will take home a brand-new 2025 Can-Am Outlander Max XT 700 – just in time for Budweiser Classic Weekend 69 and Super DIRT Week 53

Valued at $11,529 MSRP, the 2-seat, 700CC Sleet Blue ATV comes fully loaded with power steering, front and rear bumpers, a 3,500-pound winch, and 14″ aluminum alloy wheels. Tickets for this prize are just $1 each, with no purchase limit. As a bonus, fans who buy 20 tickets will receive 5 free, and those who buy 50 tickets will receive 10 free – boosting your chances to take home this high-powered Can-Am machine.

Tickets will officially go on sale Opening Night, Saturday, June 14, and will be available for purchase both online via RallyUp.com and in-person at the track by scanning a QR code. The promotion will run through Saturday, August 16, when the Grand Prize winner will be revealed live on Championship Night at Oswego Speedway.

Throughout the season, the Outlander will be on display at the Speedway and driven on-track each race night by a different Oswego Speedway driver, with promotional announcements made during each event. Fans will have ample opportunity to see the vehicle up close before entering.

All proceeds from the raffle will be split equally between Friends Forever Animal Rescue, an Oswego County-based nonprofit dedicated to saving and finding homes for animals in need, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a national leader in advancing medical research and care for individuals battling cystic fibrosis.

“This is a great chance for our fans to support two meaningful causes while also having the opportunity to win an outstanding prize,” said Oswego Speedway owner, John Torrese. “We are all thrilled to partner with Doug Clarke and Empire Powersports to give away one of the most sought-after ATVs on the market. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

The winner will receive the keys to the ATV – and a giant commemorative check – during Track Championship Night on August 16, just weeks before Classic Weekend and Super DIRT Week. Don’t miss your chance to bring home this brand-new ATV presented by Oswego Speedway and Empire Powersports.