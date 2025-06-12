McFADDEN NAILS DOWN FASTEST FIVE DAYS NARC VICTORY AT SOUTHERN OREGON

By Andrew Kunas

White City, Oregon – New team? New Track? No problem at all! That was the story for Australian star James McFadden on Wednesday night when he took NARC’s opening feature of the Fastest Five Days in Motorsports at Southern Oregon Speedway.

McFadden ran second early in the 30-lap feature and on Lap 14 muscled past early leader Landon Brooks, running the bottom of turns one and two as Brooks got into the cushion at the top of the racetrack. McFadden took off and never looked back from there to take the win in his first race in the American Rock & Rent-sponsored Tarlton Motorsports No. 21 Kistler-powered Maxim.

After taking the checkered flag, McFadden parked his car on the front stretch and gave the fans his signature “Shoey” celebration, pouring a beer into his shoe and drinking from it atop his car.

McFadden said that early on he felt he couldn’t match Brooks running the top side and worked to make the bottom of the racetrack work and developed a rhythm to eventually get by the leader. McFadden praised his car and the Tarlton Motorsports team, expressing his excitement at winning the first night out with a new team at a track he had never been on.

Brooks, with damage to his car following contact with other cars, had to surrender the second position and go to the work area during a red flag with 18 laps completed. That gave the second spot to Dominic Scelzi, who had been racing with Justin Sanders for third just a few laps earlier. Though he was unable to challenge McFadden for the lead in the closing laps, the former series champion still earned his best NARC finish of the season with a runner-up aboard the Red Rose Transportation-sponsored Scelzi Enterprises No. 41 Kistler-powered Maxim.

Sanders finished third aboard the Yuba Sutter Aviation-sponsored Mittry Motorsports No. 2x Fisher-powered KPC.

A pair of red flags, the first coming with just one lap completed, halted the action along the way and both took out cars that were running in the top. The lap two crash eliminated Robbie Price, who was running second, as well as Tanner Holmes who was in sixth place.

Former series champion D.J. Netto brought out the red flag with 18 laps down when he found himself upside down after running fifth. Luckily, no drivers were injured.

Billy Aton was one of the drivers in the Top 10 who stayed out of trouble throughout the race and finished fourth in the Legacy Glass-sponsored Billy Aton Racing No. 26 Kistler-powered Triple X. Washington visitor Jesse Schlotfeldt, in his first visit to Southern Oregon Speedway, came from ninth to finish fifth in the Grinder’s Automotive & Marine-sponsored JRS Motorsports No. 21s Shark-powered Triple X.

Behind the sixth finishing Dominic Gorden, Gauge Garcia earned the Williams Roofing Hard Charger Award by moving up 11 positions from 18th to finish seventh. Sean Becker, Bud Kaeding and Max Mittry rounded out the Top 10.

Brooks won the Beacon Wealth Strategies – Raymond James Trophy Dash to secure the pole position for the main event. Heat races earlier in the evening were won by Scelzi, Sanders, and McFadden. Robbie Price paced the 24-car field in Automotive Racing Products qualifying with a lap of 11.306 seconds around the large 1/4-mile clay oval.

Hoosier Racing Tires Feature (30 laps): 1. 21 James McFadden (3), 2. 41 Dominic Scelzi (4), 3. 2x Justin Sanders (5), 4. 26 Billy Aton (7), 5. 21s Jesse Schlotfeldt (9), 6. 10 Dominic Gorden (11), 7. 2k Gauge Garcia (18), 8. 7b Sean Becker (12), 9. 29 Bud Kaeding (15), 10. 2xm Max Mittry (8), 11. 121 Caeden Steele (14), 12. 21L Landon Brooks (1), 13. 14 Mariah Ede (21), 14. 35km Tyler Thompson (16), 15. 15 Nick Parker (13), 16. 12j John Clark (17), 17. 551 Angelique Bell (24), 18. 5k Blain Cory (22), 19. 77 Levi Klatt (23), 20. 88n D.J. Netto (10), 21. 22k Jake Wheeler (21), 22. 21p Robbie Price (2), 23. 18t Tanner Holmes (6), DNS – 27c Camden Robustelli.

METTEC Titanium Lap Leaders: 21L Landon Brooks 1-13, 21 James McFadden 14-30

Williams Roofing Hard Charger: 2k Gauge Garcia 18th to 7th (+11)

Automotive Racing Products Quick Qualifier (24 cars): 21p Robbie Price, 11.306 seconds

Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 41 Dominic Scelzi, 2. 26 Billy Aton, 3. 21p Robbie Price, 4. 10 Dominic Gorden, 5. 15p Nick Parker, 6. 35km Tyler Thompson, 7. 22k Jake Wheeler, 8. 77 Levi Klatt.

Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 2x Justin Sanders, 2. 2xm Max Mittry, 3. 21s Jesse Schlotfeldt, 4. 21L Landon Brooks, 5. 121 Caeden Steele, 6. 12j John Clark, 7. 27c Camden Robustelli, DNS – 551 Angelique Bell.

WEDG High Performance Karts Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 21 James McFadden, 2. 18t Tanner Holmes, 3. 88n D.J. Netto, 4. 7b Sean Becker, 5. 29 Bud Kaeding, 6. 2k Gauge Garcia, 7. 14 Mariah Ede, 8. 5k Blaine Cory.

Beacon Wealth Strategies – Raymond James Trophy Dash (6 laps): 1. 21L Landon Brooks, 2. 21p Robbie Price, 3. 21 James McFadden, 4. 41 Dominic Scelzi, 5. 2x Justin Sanders, 6. 18t Tanner Holmes. Finish determined first six starting positions of Feature.