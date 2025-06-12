Rain Postpones ASCS at Creek County, Tri-State to July 18–19

From ASCS

TULSA, OK (June 12, 2025) — Due to heavy rainfall in the Tulsa and Pocola areas on Thursday and weather models showing more rain this weekend, American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) and track officials have decided to postpone Friday and Saturday’s events at Creek County Speedway and Tri-State Speedway to Friday–Saturday, July 18–19.

The postponement presents the tracks, fans, and traveling race teams with the best chance of completing both events.

The fifth annual Don Swope Classic at Creek County will kick off the weekend on Friday, July 18, followed by a visit to Tri-State on Saturday, July 19. The ASCS Sooner Region will co-sanction both events.

Tickets for both events will be sold at the gate on race day. If you can’t be there to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.