GLSS Event for Friday, June 13th Postponed to Friday, August 8th

From GLSS

Hartford, MI – Officials with Hartford Speedway and the MacAllister CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP have announced that the event scheduled for Friday, June 13th has been postponed to Friday, August 8th due to continued rainfall. A progressively poor weather forecast has forced the postponement.

The next scheduled event for the MacAllister CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints is Saturday, June 14th at Butler Motor Speedway alongside Winged 410 Sprint Cars, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, and Compacts.

Fans who can’t make the trip can watch all the action live on www.GreatLakesSprints.TV. For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints log onto www.GreatLakesSuperSprints.com.