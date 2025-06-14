Ohio Speedweek at Sharon Speedway washed out

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…Rain that began Friday night and continued through the morning along with additional rain in the forecast has resulted in the cancellation of Saturday’s Ohio Sprint Speedweek event for the All Star Circuit of Champions. It’s the third rainout in the first six events to start the 96th anniversary season, which also included the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Western PA Sprint Speedweek being lost to Mother Nature. Those that purchased tickets and/or camping permits will be refunded to the card used to make the purchase; please allow 5-7 days for refunds depending on your institution.

A five-division “Steel Valley Thunder” program will take place next Saturday night (June 21) featuring the first appearance of the season by the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds ($2,000 to-win) and the new Crown Vic division. Also on the card will be the RUSH Sprint Cars, Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks, and the Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods. Race time is 7 p.m.

