USCS Sprints are RAINED OUT at All-Tech on Friday

From Pete Walton
Atlanta, GA – Friday, June 13, 2025 – The United Sprint Car Series event, the USCS Wings-N-Things Sprint Car Shootout at All-Tech Raceway in Ellisville (Lake City), Florida has been washed out after an inch of rain in the area overnight on Thursday night /Friday morning made the already wet grounds too wet to prepare for the event.
The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by Hoosier Race Tires is still on go for Saturday night’s USCS “Saturday of Speed” Sprint Car Speed Spectacular at Needmore Speedway in Norman Park, Georgia. The event also includes the Needmore Speed Late Model and Stock Car divisionsPit Gates Open at 3pm with grandstands opening at 5pm, with hot laps scheduled for 7pm. (All times are Eastern Daylight.) For Needmore Speedway info please go to www.raceneedmorespeedway.com
For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097