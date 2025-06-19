Helmet Pass for Mike Bruce Set for Autograph Night at Oswego Speedway This Saturday

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 18, 2025) – As longtime Oswego Speedway competitor Mike Bruce continues his recovery from a serious crash during Fast Friday practice on June 13, the Speedway community is coming together once again in support of the driver of the No. 22 Supermodified.

This Saturday, June 21, as part of Constellation Energy Autograph Night at the Races, a special helmet pass will be conducted during intermission to raise funds for Bruce and his family. The helmet pass will take place in the main grandstand immediately following heat racing.

All drivers from every division who wish to participate are encouraged to enter the main grandstand area to assist with the collection. Fans who are able to contribute are asked to bring cash donations, which will go directly toward helping Mike during his recovery.

Following a stuck throttle incident in practice, Bruce sustained fractures at L1 and T12 in his back. He was hospitalized in Syracuse over the weekend, where he was fitted for a back brace and closely monitored by a neurosurgery team. On Monday, he was released and is now home resting, though still in significant pain.

Despite being sidelined for the foreseeable future, Mike remains in good spirits and has expressed his sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support he and Carlee have received from the Oswego Speedway community.

Fans and competitors are asked to continue keeping Mike, Carlee, and their entire family in their thoughts as he begins the road to recovery. Those who wish to contribute but are unable to attend Saturday’s event can also contact Speedway management for more ways to help.

