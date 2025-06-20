20th Annual Novelis Fan Can Chase Ready to Take the Green This Saturday Night, June 21

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 19, 2025) – One of Oswego Speedway’s most impactful and long-standing community initiatives – the Novelis Fan Can Chase – is set to begin its milestone 20th annual edition this Saturday night, June 21, on Autograph Night presented by Constellation Energy.

The 2025 Fan Can Chase will span three dates this summer, beginning with this weekend’s autograph night. The second round will take place on Independence Day Weekend, Saturday, July 5, as part of the annual Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers Supermodified Twin 40s and Fireworks Spectacular. The third and final collection event is scheduled for Saturday, August 9, when Novelis and C’s Beverage Center present the 38th running of the $10,000-to-win Mr. Novelis Supermodified 75.

Once again, fans are encouraged to donate returnable cans at each of the three events, with some exciting prizes up for grabs. New for 2025, the Speedway and Novelis will also accept returnable bottles and plastics for the greater good of our environment. The individual who donates the most by Track Championship Night will earn their choice of one of the following grand prizes:

(2) 2026 Oswego Speedway regular season reserved tickets

(2) 2026 regular season pit passes

(2) 2026 regular season Sky Deck passes

The second and third place finishers will have the opportunity to select from the remaining two grand prizes. Additionally, all households that contribute 1,000 cans or more will receive one (1) general admission ticket to Budweiser International Classic Weekend 69 in September.

This Saturday’s can collection will run from 2:30 to 4:00pm, though times are subject to adjustment based on the night’s racing schedule. Remember to get there early to receive your free Novelis bags to gather your favorite drivers’ autographed pictures and candy.

The 2024 edition of the Fan Can Chase saw another tremendous effort, with a total of 133,127 cans donated. Longtime participant Jim Larkin captured his 13th Fan Can Chase title and 12th in a row, with an impressive total of 49,888 cans, earning first pick of the top three prizes as well as four Classic Weekend general admission passes. Ron Gunther (24,364) and Marty Beeman (15,365) completed the podium and also received four GA Classic tickets a piece.

Since its inception, the Fan Can Chase has contributed nearly $200,000 to local nonprofit groups, with proceeds benefiting vital organizations such as Oswego County Opportunities, Oswego Renaissance, P-TECH, The Child Advocacy Center, and others. In Fall 2023, Novelis and Speedway staff presented a $10,000 donation to OCO’s Services to Aid Families (SAF) program, which provides critical assistance to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

For questions regarding the 2025 Novelis Fan Can Chase, please contact Joe Schultzkie at joe.schultzkie@novelis.adityabirla.com.

