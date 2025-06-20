Kofoid Banks $100,000 at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 19, 2025) – With fireworks roaring in the background and a shower of confetti raining upon on him, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid reached for the sky as he stood atop his winged sprint car that he parked along the Huset’s Speedway frontstretch.

The coveted wing dance at a $100,000-to-win event was all Kofoid’s to soak up for the second straight year at the high-banked oval, where he won a non-stop, 40-lap main event on Thursday evening. This time, it was the Huset’s Hustle, which came a little more than nine months after Kofoid snagged the rescheduled BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards.

“I think I should keep it more PC this time,” he quipped. “Last year I got a little carried away. I’m out of breath. Winning a six-figure race once is life changing as far as statistically in the sprint car world. For me, who appreciates the history, it’s cool to do it once let alone twice at pretty much my favorite race track.”

Kofoid now has three career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victories at Huset’s Speedway – two that paid $100,000 to win.

Bill Balog garnered the pole position for the feature after beating Kyle Larson – the preliminary night feature winner on Wednesday – during the final round of the King of the Hill.

Balog rocketed into the lead at the start of the main event with Kofoid passing Larson for second place on Lap 2. Traffic arrived on Lap 12 and that allowed Kofoid to close. The duo swapped the lead on back-to-back laps – both by less than one tenth of a second. Kofoid took the top spot on Lap 14 by using the very bottom grip on the track exiting turn four. Balog returned the favor on the ensuing lap when he drove around him in turns three and four.

“There was a minute where I thought I gave the race away,” Kofoid said. “I got to Bill and felt good on the bottom. He got back around me and we got to surrounding the top. I made a couple of mistakes throwing sliders early. I was able to get to him and kinda snooker him in traffic. My car is exceptional in traffic.”

Kofoid chased Balog, pulling next to him a couple of times during the next dozen laps before making the race-winning move on Lap 29. Kofoid stuck the bottom groove in turns one and two. As Balog entered the corner low and slid up the track, Kofoid powered into the lead down the backstretch.

Balog chased throughout the final quarter of the race, ultimately finishing 0.581 seconds behind Kofoid.

“I feel like we’re doing a lot with a little,” he said. “I’d like to do a lot with a lot sometimes, but that’s as fast as I can go. Congrats to Buddy. That’s as good as my race car is going to be. I’m proud to be up here for sure.”

Larson, who dropped to sixth on Lap 21, made a last-lap pass on World of Outlaws points leader David Gravel to round out the podium.

“I just spent way too long not very good and fell back to like sixth,” he said. “It wasn’t until about eight (laps) to go that my car took off. I was hoping for a caution at some point. I don’t know if it would have helped me or hurt me. I’m glad to rebound to a third, but disappointed to have the good track position to start and fading.”

Gravel finished fourth for the second straight night and Tyler Courtney placed fifth.

The heat races were won by Balog, Larson, Kofoid, Gravel, Brad Sweet and Anthony Macri. Chris Windom claimed the C Main and Ashton Torgerson was the B Main winner.

The BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards starts fresh with a new program on Friday to set the stage for Saturday’s $250,000-to-win finale. The gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 7 p.m.

“I told myself I’d love to win both and you can’t win both if you don’t win the first one,” Kofoid said of the two six-figure paydays at the track this week.

HUSET’S HUSTLE RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 19, 2025) –

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid (3); 2. 17B-Bill Balog (1); 3. 57-Kyle Larson (2); 4. 2-David Gravel (4); 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (8); 6. 49-Brad Sweet (6); 7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (9); 8. 15-Donny Schatz (7); 9. 39M-Anthony Macri (5); 10. 24-Rico Abreu (16); 11. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (10); 12. 41-Carson Macedo (14); 13. 88T-Tanner Thorson (18); 14. 14-Spencer Bayston (11); 15. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (21); 16. 10-Ryan Timms (20); 17. 69K-Christopher Bell (17); 18. 9R-Chase Randall (15); 19. 3-Tim Kaeding (12); 20. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (24); 21. 1A-Ashton Torgerson (19); 22. 21-Brian Brown (13); 23. 87-Aaron Reutzel (23); 24. 55V-Kerry Madsen (22).

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 1A-Ashton Torgerson (1); 2. 10-Ryan Timms (5); 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (4); 4. 55V-Kerry Madsen (3); 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel (7); 6. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (11); 7. 9-Kasey Kahne (2); 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart (16); 9. 21H-Brady Bacon (10); 10. 25-Jy Corbet (9); 11. 45X-Landon Crawley (20); 12. 2C-Cole Macedo (13); 13. 7S-Chris Windom (19); 14. 8H-Jade Hastings (17); 15. 53-Jack Dover (22); 16. 13-Mark Dobmeier (18); 17. 16-Riley Goodno (21); 18. 44-Chris Martin (15); 19. 6-Zach Hampton (6); 20. 31-Koby Werkmeister (14); 21. 83H-Justin Henderson (8); 22. 24T-Christopher Thram (12).

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 7S-Chris Windom (1); 2. 45X-Landon Crawley (2); 3. 16-Riley Goodno (3); 4. 53-Jack Dover (4); 5. 99-Skylar Gee (10); 6. 4-Cameron Martin (5); 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga (6); 8. 95-Tyler Drueke (13); 9. 8-Jacob Hughes (14); 10. 80P-Jacob Peterson (9); 11. 33-Scott Broty (15); 12. 2X-Alex Pettas (12); 13. 64-Andy Pake (18); 14. 9D-Dominic Dobesh (19); 15. 83JR-Sam Henderson (7); 16. O9-Matt Juhl (8); 17. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (11); 18. 28M-Conner Morrell (16); 19. 23-Garet Williamson (17).

King of the Hill (2 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog (1); 2. 57-Kyle Larson (2); 3. 83-Michael Kofoid (3); 4. 2-David Gravel (4); 5. 39M-Anthony Macri (6); 6. 49-Brad Sweet (5).

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog (2); 2. 14-Spencer Bayston (1); 3. 41-Carson Macedo (4); 4. 1A-Ashton Torgerson (3); 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel (5); 6. 2C-Cole Macedo (6); 7. 7S-Chris Windom (8); 8. 83JR-Sam Henderson (7); 9. 95-Tyler Drueke (9); 10. 9D-Dominic Dobesh (10).

Real American Beer Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson (1); 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (3); 3. 88T-Tanner Thorson (2); 4. 9-Kasey Kahne (5); 5. 83H-Justin Henderson (4); 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister (6); 7. 45X-Landon Crawley (9); 8. O9-Matt Juhl (7); 9. 8-Jacob Hughes (8).

WIX Filter Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid (1); 2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (2); 3. 21-Brian Brown (3); 4. 55V-Kerry Madsen (6); 5. 25-Jy Corbet (4); 6. 44-Chris Martin (8); 7. 16-Riley Goodno (5); 8. 80P-Jacob Peterson (9); 9. 33-Scott Broty (7).

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel (1); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding (2); 3. 24-Rico Abreu (5); 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (3); 5. 21H-Brady Bacon (7); 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart (6); 7. 53-Jack Dover (9); 8. 99-Skylar Gee (8); 9. 28M-Conner Morrell (4).

Toyota Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 49-Brad Sweet (2); 2. 15-Donny Schatz (3); 3. 9R-Chase Randall (6); 4. 10-Ryan Timms (5); 5. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 6. 8H-Jade Hastings (9); 7. 4-Cameron Martin (7); 8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (8); 9. 23-Garet Williamson (1).

NOS Energy Drink Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri (1); 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (2); 3. 69K-Christopher Bell (3); 4. 6-Zach Hampton (7); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram (5); 6. 13-Mark Dobmeier (6); 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga (8); 8. 2X-Alex Pettas (9); 9. 64-Andy Pake (4).

