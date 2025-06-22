Kofoid cashes in at Huset’s winning $250,000

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 21, 2025) – Michael “Buddy” Kofoid is everyone’s buddy following his outstanding week at Huset’s Speedway, which hosted a four-day stretch showcasing two of the richest races in the country.

Two nights after earning $100,000 by winning the Huset’s Hustle, Kofoid mastered the high-banked dirt oval on a hot Saturday night for his second straight BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards triumph. This one paid $250,000 – the biggest payout to a winged sprint car race winner this season. Kofoid’s winnings for the four nights of racing at Huset’s Speedway this week were $362,000.

“I think when it hits the bank account it will feel real,” he said. “I’m at a loss of words and out of breath. I feel we had every good sprint car driver in the country here. To beat all of them is just incredible. I don’t know what to say.”

The historic night began with a flyover by two F-16s during Opening Ceremonies. It is believed to be the first time that spectacle – thanks to the South Dakota Air National Guard – has occurred at a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event. That set the tone for the speed all night and Kofoid capitalized during the 40-lap main event.

Bill Balog, who was the high-points driver after winning the preliminary night on Friday, darted to the lead at the start of the race. The third stoppage was a red flag on Lap 17 when Brad Sweet got upside down on the frontstretch. It didn’t take long for Kofoid to take advantage as he executed a slide job in turns one and two for the lead on the restart.

Balog held off Sheldon Haudenschild for second place as both stayed within striking distance of Kofoid throughout the second half of the race. Balog cut his deficit to less than half a second in the waning laps, but a caution on Lap 38 gave Kofoid clean track for the restart. He made the most of it by building a 1.611 margin of victory.

“I thought the bottom would be good early, like the first few laps,” Kofoid said. “Bill (Balog) snookered me right away.

“Early on I wasn’t really sure if I’d have my moment. I passed him and the yellow came out. The track was starting to get more defined. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’ll have my chance again.’ I had a really good restart.”

Kofoid became only the third person to win two six-figure sprint car paydays in the same week.

Balog’s second-place showing marked his third consecutive top-two result.

“I was having a little bit of trouble restarting and he was right on me,” he said. “He finally got me there. I thought maybe in lapped traffic we could do something, but it just didn’t develop for us.”

Haudenschild rounded out the podium for his best result of the week at Huset’s Speedway.

“What an intense race,” he said. “I was hoping to get to lapped traffic. It was getting pretty dicey there. Thank you to Tod (Quiring) and Billion (Auto). It’s much appreciated.”

Garet Williamson and Logan Schuchart got by World of Outlaws points leader David Gravel on the final lap for fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Balog, Kofoid, Williamson, Gravel, Giovanni Scelzi and Haudenschild were the heat race winners to start the action. Jacob Peterson captured the C Main, Kofoid won the King of the Hill and Landon Crawley was victorious during the Last Chance Showdown.

It was announced at the track that next year’s BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards will be held June 17-20 with the winner of the Huset’s Hustle earning $150,000 and a World of Outlaws record $300,000 will go to the main event winner during the finale of the crown jewel. Stay tuned to the Huset’s Speedway social media accounts later this season for additional details and ticket information.

The World of Outlaws returns to Huset’s Speedway Aug. 30-31 during the L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout presented by Ace Ready Mix and Myrl & Roy’s Paving. Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

Huset’s Speedway will take the next two weekends off before resuming competition on July 13 for Hall of Fame Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

BILLIONAUTO.COM HUSET’S HIGH BANK NATIONALS PRESENTED BY MENARDS RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 21, 2025) –

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid (1); 2. 17B-Bill Balog (2); 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (4); 4. 23-Garet Williamson (3); 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart (13); 6. 2-David Gravel (5); 7. 10-Ryan Timms (9); 8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (7); 9. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (6); 10. 2C-Cole Macedo (14); 11. 39M-Anthony Macri (20); 12. 88T-Tanner Thorson (21); 13. 21H-Brady Bacon (17); 14. 15-Donny Schatz (23); 15. 9R-Chase Randall (11); 16. 3-Tim Kaeding (22); 17. 16-Riley Goodno (16); 18. 55V-Kerry Madsen (8); 19. 1A-Ashton Torgerson (15); 20. 45X-Landon Crawley (19); 21. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (12); 22. 49-Brad Sweet (10); 23. 21-Brian Brown (24); 24. 41-Carson Macedo (18).

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 45X-Landon Crawley (1); 2. 39M-Anthony Macri (3); 3. 88T-Tanner Thorson (5); 4. 3-Tim Kaeding (14); 5. 15-Donny Schatz (2); 6. 21-Brian Brown (6); 7. 99-Skylar Gee (9); 8. 24-Rico Abreu (8); 9. 28M-Conner Morrell (4); 10. 24T-Christopher Thram (11); 11. 14-Spencer Bayston (15); 12. 7S-Chris Windom (16); 13. 2KS-Ian Madsen (7); 14. 13-Mark Dobmeier (22); 15. 88-Austin McCarl (12); 16. 9-Kasey Kahne (18); 17. 53-Jack Dover (21); 18. 8-Jacob Hughes (17); 19. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (20); 20. 80P-Jacob Peterson (19); 21. 6-Zach Hampton (10); 22. 27-Carson McCarl (13).

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 80P-Jacob Peterson (1); 2. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (3); 3. 53-Jack Dover (2); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (4); 5. 8H-Jade Hastings (5); 6. 44-Chris Martin (10); 7. 95-Tyler Drueke (8); 8. 96-Blaine Stegenga (11); 9. 64-Andy Pake (12); 10. 4-Cameron Martin (6); 11. 8X-Micah Slendy (13); 12. 9D-Dominic Dobesh (7); 13. 31-Koby Werkmeister (9); 14. 33-Scott Broty (14); 15. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (15).

King of the Hill (2 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid (2); 2. 17B-Bill Balog (1); 3. 23-Garet Williamson (3); 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (6); 5. 2-David Gravel (4); 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (5).

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog (1); 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (3); 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart (2); 4. 45X-Landon Crawley (5); 5. 2KS-Ian Madsen (4); 6. 27-Carson McCarl (6); 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson (7); 8. 9D-Dominic Dobesh (8); 9. 8X-Micah Slendy (9).

Real American Beer Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid (1); 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (2); 3. 1A-Ashton Torgerson (3); 4. 15-Donny Schatz (4); 5. 24-Rico Abreu (5); 6. 3-Tim Kaeding (7); 7. 53-Jack Dover (6); 8. 95-Tyler Drueke (8); 9. 33-Scott Broty (9).

WIX Filter Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson (1); 2. 10-Ryan Timms (2); 3. 2C-Cole Macedo (3); 4. 39M-Anthony Macri (4); 5. 99-Skylar Gee (5); 6. 14-Spencer Bayston (7); 7. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (6); 8. 31-Koby Werkmeister (8); 9. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (9).

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel (1); 2. 49-Brad Sweet (2); 3. 41-Carson Macedo (3); 4. 28M-Conner Morrell (4); 5. 6-Zach Hampton (6); 6. 7S-Chris Windom (7); 7. 13-Mark Dobmeier (8); 8. 44-Chris Martin (5).

Toyota Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (1); 2. 55V-Kerry Madsen (3); 3. 16-Riley Goodno (4); 4. 88T-Tanner Thorson (5); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram (2); 6. 8-Jacob Hughes (6); 7. 8H-Jade Hastings (7); 8. 96-Blaine Stegenga (8).

NOS Energy Drink Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (1); 2. 9R-Chase Randall (2); 3. 21H-Brady Bacon (3); 4. 21-Brian Brown (4); 5. 88-Austin McCarl (5); 6. 9-Kasey Kahne (7); 7. 4-Cameron Martin (8); 8. 64-Andy Pake (6).