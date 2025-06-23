Bad Brad Haynes Edges Greg O’Connor for Pathfinder Bank SBS Feature Win

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 22, 2025) – Yet another strong Pathfinder Bank SBS field was brought to green on Constellation Energy Night at Oswego Speedway, with Greg O’Connor and teammate Tony Pisa leading the pack to the 30-lap feature. O’Connor jumped out front at the start, holding the lead into turn one as Brad Haynes settled in behind in second. Fourth-starting DJ Shuman quickly advanced past Haynes to take second, pushing Pisa back to fourth. But on lap 3, Pisa spun, collecting Tony DeStevens and bringing out the first caution.

On the ensuing restart, O’Connor maintained the lead with Haynes, Shuman, Cameron Rowe, and Drew Pascuzzi rounding out the top five. Pascuzzi moved up by passing Matt Matteson to crack the top five. A caution waved again on lap 7 for a simple spin in turn three.

Restarting once more, Shuman made a strong move under Haynes to grab the runner-up spot. At the halfway point, a heated battle unfolded in the top five with O’Connor leading, followed by Shuman, Haynes, Pascuzzi, and Rowe. Just behind them were Noah Ratcliff, Andy Jodway, Matteson, Matt Magner, and Pisa in the top 10.

Lap 19 brought another caution when Rowe, running fifth, slammed hard into the backstretch wall with a parts failure, ending his night. The following restart saw Matteson and Pisa tangling, prompting another caution and setting up a final double file choose restart with a dozen laps to go.

O’Connor initially held the lead, but Haynes, running the high side, made a bold pass for the lead with 10 laps remaining. Meanwhile, Ratcliff, starting 10th, impressively worked his way around the outside of Shuman to take third as the laps wound down.

A final debris caution with three laps remaining bunched the field once more, but no one could match Haynes on this night. He took the checkered flag for his fourth career Pathfinder Bank SBS win, followed by O’Connor, Ratcliff, Shuman, and Magner in the top five.

Andy Jodway, making his first start in 27 years in the Hilton Racing No. 1, turned heads with a strong run from 11th to sixth. Rounding out the top 10 were Pascuzzi, Matteson, Carter Gates, and Tessa Crawford.

After the victory, Haynes said, “I knew the outside wasn’t working real well tonight. I lost it there a couple times. The track was really slick, but I got a good shot from Noah down the front that helped me get in front of Greg there. The new restart line is tough, and getting the timing down is very tricky. I want to thank all my crew members, my kids, my wife, family, LaGrafs Pub & Grill, Syracuse Wealth Management, Sopreno Construction, Haynes Home Improvement, Mom & Dad, and I want to dedicate this win to Gary T’s Driveway Sealing. Our thoughts are with the Tubolino and Dempsey families.”

The Pathfinder Bank SBS continue their championship chase alongside the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds and Oswego County Tourism 350 Supers this Saturday, June 28, with a big 35-lap feature presented by Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oswego and NBT Bank.

RESULTS

Constellation Energy Autograph Night

Pathfinder Bank SBS 30

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (30-laps): 1. 88 – BRAD HAYNES, 2. 90 – Greg O’Connor, 3. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 4. 62 – DJ Shuman, 5. 31 – Matt Magner, 6. 1 – Andy Jodway, 7. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 8. 47 – Matt Matteson, 9. 55 – Carter Gates, 10. 20 – Tessa Crawford, 11. 41 – Alex Hoag, 12. 35 – AJ Larkin, 13. 66 – Darrick Hilton, 14. 89 – Tony Pisa, 15. 7 – Cameron Rowe Jr, 16. 3J – ® CJ Crawford, 17. 77 – Cameron Rowe, 18. 29 – ® Mackenzie Coleman, 19. 24 – Tony DeStevens

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 90 – Greg O’Connor, 2. 88 – Brad Haynes, 3. 31 – Matt Magner, 4. 24 – Tony DeStevens, 5. 41 – Alex Hoag, 6. 29 – ® Mackenzie Coleman, DNS – 66 – Darrick Hilton

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 62 – DJ Shuman, 2. 1 – Andy Jodway, 3. 77 – Cameron Rowe, 4. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 5. 20 – Tessa Crawford, 6. 7 – Cameron Rowe Jr

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 89 – Tony Pisa, 2. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 3. 47 – Matt Matteson, 4. 55 – Carter Gates, 5. 35 – AJ Larkin, 6. 3J – ® CJ Crawford

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 18): #90 Greg O’Connor

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #62 DJ Shuman

4th Place Finisher in Memory of Tony White ($50 Gift Certificate to Jake’s Automotive): #62 DJ Shuman

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #73 Noah Ratcliff