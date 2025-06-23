Dave Cliff Fends Off Kyle Perry to Return to 350 Supermodified Victory Lane

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 22, 2025) – The long-awaited 2025 season opener for the Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodifieds finally arrived on Constellation Energy Night, with veterans Dave Cliff and Nick Barzee leading the field to green for the 25-lap feature.

Cliff got the jump at the start and took command early, with Barzee settling into second and Kyle Perry in third. An early caution flew when Vern LaFave found the turn four wall.

On the double file restart, Cliff held the top spot over Barzee, with Perry again falling in line ahead of Griffin Miller and Robbie Wirth. The car on the move, however, was Brendan Young, who started seventh and drove around the outside of both Wirth and Miller to take over fourth by lap 3.

Also charging forward was 8th-starting New Englander Jim Storace, who used the high lane to get around Wirth and Miller as well, moving into fifth.

Cliff began building a very sizable advantage on the long green-flag run, but a late caution with just three laps remaining bunched the field. Barzee, running second, suddenly broke, while at the same time Young hit the inside wall in turn two, crashing out of fourth and bringing out the Vashaw’s Collision yellow flag.

On the final restart, Perry hung tough on the outside of Cliff, setting up a fantastic two-lap battle for the win. The top two ran side-by-side in what looked like a pace lap coming to the Rupert’s Party Rentals white flag, but Cliff ultimately fended off the challenge and scored his fourth career 350 Supermodified victory behind the wheel of the Barbeau Racing No. 50.

Perry finished a strong second, Storace completed the podium in third, with Talen and Dawson Hawksby rounding out the top five.

After suffering a back injury early in 2024 and missing most of last season, Cliff’s return to Victory Lane was a special one.

“I really hadn’t heard anyone the whole race. I didn’t know how close anyone was. Kyle gave it all he had on the outside. I gave him enough room and thankfully was able to fend him off there for a couple laps. He made me work for it. This feels good after everything we went through last year. We ended up cutting the car up over the winter. Pat Strong, my dad, and Tim Barbeau put a lot of time and money back into this just to try to make it right from the crash last year. Car was pretty good. We’ve got some cooling issues we’ve got to work out, but other than that we’re in good shape. Thanks to Misstate Tree Service, Cutro Professional Inspections, Joe’s Jerky, Lakeside Restaurant and Woodchuck Saloon, and All Out Customs.”

The Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodifieds return to action this Saturday, June 28 as part of a huge program featuring the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds, and Pathfinder Bank SBS, all on track for the Oswego Super Challenge presented by Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oswego and NBT Bank.

RESULTS

Constellation Energy Autograph Night

Oswego County Tourism 350 Supers

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (30-laps, $2,000 to win): 1. 50 – DAVE CLIFF, 2. 20 – Kyle Perry, 3. 47 – Jim Storace, 4. 79 – Talen Hawksby, 5. 68 – ® Dawson Hawksby, 6. 31 – Nick Barzee, 7. 7 – Brendan Young, 8. 4 – Rob Wirth, 9. 91 – Barry Kingsley, 10. 9 – Griffin Miller, 11. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 12. 97 – Vern LaFave

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 20 – Kyle Perry, 2. 31 – Nick Barzee, 3. 9 – Griffin Miller, 4. 4 – Rob Wirth, 5. 97 – Vern LaFave, 6. 79 – Talen Hawksby

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 7 – Brendan Young, 2. 50 – Dave Cliff, 3. 47 – Jim Storace, 4. 91 – Barry Kingsley, 5. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 6. 68 – ® Dawson Hawksby

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 15): #50 Dave Cliff

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #47 Jim Storace

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #79 Talen Hawksby

—