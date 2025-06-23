Paul Nienhiser’s 22nd Career Win With The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Comes At Quincy

From Sprint Invaders

Quincy IL, (June 22, 2025) – Paul Nienhiser snatched the lead from Colton Fisher on lap eleven and then survived two late restarts to win the twenty-five lap main event with the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Sunday night. This was Nienhiser’s second year in a row to win at the Quincy Raceways and this victory ties him at the top of the All-Time Feature Winners list with Kaley Gharst who have each won twenty-two times since the series started in 2003.

Twenty-two drivers signed in on a warm and breezy night at the quarter-mile oval west of Quincy and nineteen would make the call for the main event. Dash winner Colton Fisher would set the early pace from the pole position while Nienhiser moved from third to first on the opening lap. The lead duo would separate themselves from the rest of the field until lap four when two drivers racing for a top five position came together in turn two. Alex Vande Voort would have to restart at the rear after spinning while Chase Porter went pitside with a flat tire.

On the restart Fisher and Nienhiser would again leave the field behind until lapped traffic came into play and when Fisher had to check up in turn one behind one of those slower cars, Nienhiser dove to the bottom and made it stick to take the lead. Behind them the battles for position were intense with drivers racing three wide on the well prepared surface and the caution would be needed again on lap sixteen when the fifth place car of Dustin Selvage spun in turn two.

As the race went back to green the battle for third between Tasker Philips, Jamie Ball and Terry McCarl was worth the price of admission with Cody Wehrle joining in as well, while back up front lapped traffic was giving Fisher an opportunity to reel in the leader. As the white flag waved it looked like Fisher might have a run, but the caution would fly for Wehrle who was parked at the exit of turn four with a flat right rear. It was tough ending for the two-time Invaders champion who had started thirteenth and had charged into the top five.

With just one lap remaining, Nienhiser left the pack behind with a great restart to secure the victory while Hall of Fame veteran Terry McCarl was able to slip under Fisher to finish second. Tasker Phillips would hold down the fourth spot after starting from row four while Jamie Ball would complete the top five.

In victory lane Nienhiser thanked the crowd for coming out on a hot night and noted that after losing a motor at Memphis on Friday night, he and the Midland Performance team were thankful that Ryan Lee loaned them a winning motor here tonight.

The next action for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders will be on Sunday, July 6th, at the Benton County Speedway in Vinton, Iowa.

Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Results

Alchemy Skin & Health A main (started), 25 laps: 1. Paul Nienhiser, Chapn (3); 2. Terry McCarl, Altoona IA (8); 3. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis IA (1); 4. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville IA (7); 5. Jamie Ball, Knoxville IA (5); 6. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington IA (9); 7. Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville IA (4); 8. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington IA (11); 9. Luke Verardi, Taylorville (16); 10. McCain Richards, Burlington IA (10); 11. Dustin Clark, Agency IA (15); 12. Dustin Selvage, Indianola IA (2); 13. Nathan Murders, Burlington IA (18); 14. Skyler Daly, Columbia MO (12); 15. Cody Wehrle. Burlington IA (13); 16. Chase Porter, St. Joseph MO (6); 17. Riley Scott, Quincy (17); 18. Nick Guernsey (19); 19. Cam Sorrels, Hallsville MO (14)

Lap Leaders: Fisher 1-10, Nienhiser 11-25; $75 Christine Wahl-Levitt/KSE Hard-charger: Luke Verardi

Randall’s Performance Heat one (started), 8 laps: 1. Selvage (1); 2. Phillips (2); 3. Schneiderman (3); 4. Fisher (7); 5. Clark (4); 6. Scott (5); 7. Murders (6); 8. Tyler Devenport, Jacksonville MO (8)

Dennis Woodworth, Attorney at Law Heat two (started), 8 laps: 1. Ball (2); 2. Vande Voort (3); 3. Richards (1); 4. McCarl (6); 5. Wehrle (5); 6. Tucker Daly, Hallsville MO (4); DNS: Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis IA

Morning Sun Farm Implement Heat three (started), 8 laps: 1. Porter (2); 2. Nienhiser (4); 3. Gebhardt (1); 4. S. Daly (3); 5. Sorrels (5); 6. Verardi (6); 7. Guernsey (7)

Agriland FS Dash (started), 6 laps: 1. Fisher (1); 2. Selvage (2); 3. Nienhiser (3); 4. Vande Voort (4); 5. Ball (5); 6. Porter (6)

Contingency Award Winners

DMI – Luke Verardi

Saldana Racing Products – Nathan Murders

King Racing – Nick Guernsey

BR Motorsports – Dustin Selvage

Rod End Supply – Josh Schneiderman, Cam Sorrels, Terry McCarl

BMRS – Jamie Ball