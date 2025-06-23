SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS TIRE UPDATE

ST. MARYS, Ont. (June 19, 2025)

As of our June 28 event at Brighton Speedway, the Southern Ontario Sprints series will be allowing a tire option for teams. Teams will be allowed to choose between the current Hoosier HTC and the newer HTC Medium 1. This option will also be in effect for our Buxton Speedway event on July 12.

As of August 8, Ohsweken Speedway will no longer allow the “old” HTC, and the SOS series will do the same; this means that after August 8, the Hoosier HTC Medium 1 will be the ONLY SOS tire option.

Peter Turford

President

Southern Ontario Sprints

