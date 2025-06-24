Eight Events in Four States Line American Sprint Car Series July Calendar

By Jordan Delucia

CONCORD, NC (June 24, 2025) — Summer is heating up, and so too is the schedule for the American Sprint Car Series with eight events set at seven tracks in four different states for the month of July.

Sam Hafertepe Jr. currently leads the way in the points standings by 55 over Blake Hahn with three Feature wins through the first nine races of the schedule, leaving 25 races left to be contested in the chase for the Emmett Hahn Trophy.

Here’s a look at the upcoming races:

The Big One | Belleville High Banks | July 3–4 — The newest big-money event in 360 Sprint Car racing is coming to Belleville, KS, in the inaugural running of The Big One.

The fast, sweeping 1/2-mile of Belleville High Banks will host this new marquee event for the American Sprint Car Series as part of the Fourth of July festivities on Thursday–Friday, July 3–4. Drivers will race a standard, $4,000-to-win, $400-to-start event on Thursday night before Friday’s finale, which will award a $10,000 check to the winner and $500 to start the main event. Cash awards for all non-transfer cars has been upgraded to $200 for Thursday’s program and $300 for Friday.

The $10,000-to-win program on Friday is the second of seven five-figure payouts on the 2025 Series schedule, joining marquee events at Volusia Speedway Park ($10,000), Knoxville Raceway ($20,000), Big Sky Speedway ($15,000), Eagle Raceway ($10,222), I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park ($10,000), and the season finale at Creek County Speedway ($10,000).

The Series has not seen Belleville since its debut in 2014, when Brian Brown took the checkered flag on May 31. However, the track has been a home for regional Sprint Car events as far back as the 1980s, hosting organizations including the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, National Championship Racing Association, and the United Rebel Sprint Series.

Advance-sale tickets for the event are available now; click here to purchase. Gate times and other event information are available here.

Lakeside Speedway | Kansas City, KS | July 11 — A second swing through the state of Kansas begins with the 12th trip in Series history to Lakeside Speedway on Friday, July 11.

The 3/8-mile dirt track has hosted 11 previous Series events going back to 2007, when four-time Series champion Gary Wright won the Series’ debut. Since then, five fellow Series champions have gone to Victory Lane in national competition, including Wayne Johnson (2008), Aaron Reutzel (2017), Seth Bergman (2018), Sam Hafertepe Jr. (2021, 2022, 2024), and Blake Hahn (2022).

Tickets for the event will be sold at the track on race day. For all event information, click here.

81 Speedway | Park City, KS | July 12 — The weekend in Kansas concludes with a visit to the big, sweeping 3/8-mile oval of 81 Speedway, where the Series has raced every year consecutively since 2021.

The Series debut in Park City came in 2001, when Kevin Ramey took the checkered flag. Since then, Ryan Timms (2021) Matt Covington (2022), Jason Martin (June, July 2023), and Sam Hafertepe Jr. (2024) have all gone to Victory Lane in national competition.

The local Factory Stock, Mini Stock and Stock Car classes will also be in action to support the Sprint Car program. For ticket info, gate times and other event information, click here.

Don Swope Classic | Creek County Speedway | July 18 — The Series returns to its home track in Sapulpa, OK, to salute one of Oklahoma racing’s biggest supporters — Don Swope.

Swope was a longtime race fan and friend of American Sprint Car Series founder Emmett Hahn and the crew that helped put on the events, as well as the Chili Bowl Nationals every January. The event honors his life and supportive legacy in the Tulsa area with the presentation of the $4,000 check, signature jean overalls, and a case of libations to the winner of the main event.

Historically, a total of 33 Series races have been contested at the facility since the establishment of ASCS in 1992, producing 24 different winners. Hafertepe is the winningest driver in Series competition at the 1/4-mile oval with five wins, including his first in 2016. Wright and Crawley are again tied at three wins apiece and rank second on the wins list, and the late Jason Johnson ranks third with two wins.

Tickets for the event, co-sanctioned by the ASCS Sooner Region, will be sold at the gate on race day. For gate times and other event information, click here.

Tri-State Speedway | Pocola, OK | July 19 — Capping off a weekend in Oklahoma, Tri-State Speedway hosts the Series for the seventh time in track history on Saturday, July 19.

The semi-banked, 3/8-mile, red clay oval has produced five different Feature winners in the six ASCS events it’s hosted in the past, dating back to the Series debut in 2002 — won by Gary Wright. Defending Series champion Seth Bergman won last year’s visit, leading the final 21 laps after front-row starters Hank Davis and Jason Martin crashed out while leading the race in the opening laps.

The Sprint Car portion of the event will be co-sanctioned by the ASCS Sooner Region and supported by the local USRA classes of Factory Stocks, Stock Cars and B-Modifieds. Tickets for the event will be sold at the gate on race day. For event times and other important information, click here.

Windy Hollow Speedway | Owensboro, KY | July 25 — The Series makes its debut at the newly reconfigured Windy Hollow Speedway on Friday, July 25.

Track management worked though the spring on improvements to the racing surface and wall around the 3/8-mile oval, which includes a steeper degree of banking down the backstretch and in the corners, a new outside retaining wall and catchfence in Turns 3 and 4, plus additional catchfence atop the wall in front of the grandstands.

The ASCS event will mark the track’s first national-touring racing series appearance in its 50-year history. Windy Hollow will also become the 175th track to host the ASCS National Tour since its inception in 1992 and the third different track in the state of Kentucky, joining Thunder Ridge Raceway, which hosted in 1998, and Paducah International Raceway, which hosted in 2018, 2024, and 2025.

The local Bomber, Mini Stock, Crown Vic and Crate Racin’ USA Street Stock divisions will also be in action to support. Advance sale tickets for this event are on sale now by clicking here. Tickets and pit passes will also be sold at the track on race day. For all other event information, including important times, click here.

Benton Speedway | Benton, MO | July 26 — The Series ended a 28-year absence at Benton last October when home-state racer Joe B. Miller took the checkered flag, marking the first winner in national 360 Sprint Car competition at the track since 1996.

Gary Wright won the Series’ inaugural visit in 1995, which preceded wins by Terry Gray and Jerrod Hull in 1996. Then came the long absence without any American Sprint Car Series competition at the 3/8-mile oval before Miller’s win last year, marking only the fourth visit in Series history to the track.

The track sat dormant for several years in the 2000s before it was purchased by a new promotional group and revived for racing in 2022. Since then, the track has hosted Sprint Car racing with several different sanctioning organizations, including POWRi, the MidSouth Sprint Car Association, and the Ohio-based All-Star Circuit of Champions.

The local B-Modified and Mod Lite divisions will also be in action to support the Sprint Car program. For ticket info, gate times, and other event information, click here.