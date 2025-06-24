The High Rollers Time To Shine at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks

From High Limit Racing

Kubota High Limit Racing returns to Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., this week for the now three-day Diamond Classic!

The event starts Thursday, June 26 with a Roto-Rooter Midweek Series event featuring NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson. The Diamond Classic continues Friday, June 27 and culminates on Saturday, June 28 with the $25,000-to-win finale.

It’s Kubota High Limit Racing’s High Rollers vs. the best winged sprint car drivers in the Midwest for three nights! Three-day and two-day packages, as well as single-day tickets, are available for purchase online. Lucas Oil Speedway also offers Family Passes, Senior and Military pricing. All ticket prices increase by $5 when purchased at the track.

Single-day or multi-day pit passes can be purchased at both the ticket and pit offices at the track.

Please note that bags are subject to search upon entering gates. No outside food and beverage, coolers or firearms are permitted.

﻿

If you can’t join us for the second-annual Diamond Classic watch live on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.

What To Know Before You Go to the Diamond Classic (all times local):

Date: Thursday, June 26 – Saturday, June 28

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm

Diamond Bar Happy Hour: 5-6pm daily with $1 off all draft beers and shot specials

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm (7pm, ET)

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until opening ceremonies at 7:25pm.

Heat Races Begin: 7:30pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase at the track on race day at the main ticket office or the pit office.

Camping: Camping availability is limited. Please call Lucas Oil Speedway at 417-282-5984 for more information.