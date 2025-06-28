Henry capitalizes on Andrews’ misfortune for Attica win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – The old adage sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good summed up what happened to Cap Henry at Attica Raceway Park Friday, June 27 on Ohio Laborers/Columbus Equipment Company/Impact Credit Union/Buckeye Pumps Night.

Henry, the defending Attica 410 Callie’s Performance Products champion, inherited the lead with just three laps to go when race-long leader Chris Andrews slid off the cushion in turns one and two and spun. Henry, from Republic, Ohio, drove to his fourth win of the year at Attica, his sixth overall victory of 2025 and the 24th of his career at the track.

Sixth starter Kalib Henry, seventh starter Kasey Jedrzejek, 10th starter Tim Shaffer and Zane DeVault rounded out the top five.

“I was watching Chris run that thing harder and harder and I tried picking up the pace and couldn’t match it. I started seeing him make mistakes and I thought maybe….we got lucky. It was Chris’ race to win. I felt we could match his speed but passing him was a whole other problem. I’m really proud of my guys. We tore up a bunch of stuff during speedweek. Zack got this car fixed from Waynesfield and put everything back together with Jeff and Gary back at the shop and Chris and Chad at the track and all the wives and girlfriends that help everything work,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, King Racing, Griff’s Engines; Berryman Racing Shocks, Callie’s Performance Products, Dyers, Power Cool Manufacturing, SCS Gearbox, Tony Elliott Foundation backed #33W.

The Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature saw Mike Bores lead the first lap before former track champion Devin Shiels took over. Kyle Moore, who started sixth, drove into the lead on lap 12, sliced through heavy lapped traffic and scored his second straight win at Attica. It was the defending track champion’s eighth career win at Attica and his second consecutive victory aboard his Kepling Flooring, Tye Tworg Longhorn, Joyride Transportation, Smitley Towing, Short Stop, Malcuit Race Engines, Wilson Realty, Robin Jakubick, RL Bond Septic, Hepthorn Golf Cart Sales, House of Spud, K&B Septic Service, Coffman Composites, Team Midwest Paint, Platinum Design backed #1*.

Shiels, 10th starter Ryan Markham, Bores and Greg Haskell rounded out the top five.

In a race that saw three cautions at the beginning before a lap could be recorded, Dustin Stroup lead all 25 laps of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint A-main for his second victory of the year at Attica. It was his 10th career victory at the track and came over John Ivy, Steve Rando, Seth Schneider and 18th starter Jamie Miller.

“That race took forever. I think on those last couple of laps I was running out of fuel. Coming off of two when I’d get off the gas and get back in it she kind of spit and sputtered. I can’t thank everyone enough…my mom and dad, my girlfriend Katie, my kids and all my sponsors and everyone who still believes in this family owned 10x team,” said Stroup beside his Pizza House of Clyde, Mama Dukes TRP, GCE LLS., Myer’s Racing Engines, Midwest Dyno Services, Sulphur Town Pub, The Bowman Family, Warwick Entertainment, Bobby’s Truck, Auto and Bus Repair, Wear A Print LLC, TME Services, Advance Auto Parts, Eye Candy Custom Cycles backed sprint car.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, July 4 for Fan Appreciation Night featuring $15 general admission, $1 hotdogs, 50-cent popcorn, a driver meet and greet and fireworks.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, June 27, 2025

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance

A Feature 1 30 Laps | 00:27:20.877

1. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[6]; 3. 23-Kasey Jedrzejek[7]; 4. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[10]; 5. 4-Zane DeVault[5]; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 7. 16-DJ Foos[12]; 8. 3J-Trey Jacobs[15]; 9. 22M-Dan McCarron[8]; 10. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]; 11. 75-Jerry Dahms[16]; 12. 8T-Tanner Tecco[18]; 13. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]; 14. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[17]; 15. 32-Bryce Lucius[13]; 16. 5-Kody Brewer[9]; 17. 7M-Brandon Moore[11]; 18. 35-Stuart Brubaker[14]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:26.767

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 2. 14-Sean Rayhall[2]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[1]; 4. 22M-Dan McCarron[6]; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[7]; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[8]; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]; 8. (DNS) 3J-Trey Jacobs; 9. (DNS) 21-Larry Kingseed Jr

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:39.773

1. 4-Zane DeVault[2]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]; 3. 23-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 5. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[6]; 6. 16-DJ Foos[5]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]; 9. 8T-Tanner Tecco[8]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:01:06.185

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.453[7]; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:12.614[1]; 3. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.626[4]; 4. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:12.642[5]; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 00:12.856[3]; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:12.881[8]; 7. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:12.905[2]; 8. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:12.938[9]; 9. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:59.999[6]

Qualifying 2 3 Laps | 00:01:03.565

1. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.390[6]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.414[2]; 3. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:12.569[1]; 4. 23-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:12.744[7]; 5. 16-DJ Foos, 00:12.785[8]; 6. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 00:12.803[5]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:12.905[4]; 8. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 00:13.006[3]; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:13.522[9]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:28:50.294

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2]; 2. 49I-John Ivy[1]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[4]; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[6]; 5. 26-Jamie Miller[18]; 6. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[3]; 7. 1W-Paul Weaver[9]; 8. 28-Shawn Valenti[7]; 9. 12X-Kyle Peters[16]; 10. 8K-Zach Kramer[5]; 11. 6-Dustin Dinan[20]; 12. 63-Randy Ruble[17]; 13. X15-Kasey Ziebold[11]; 14. 36J-JJ Henes[13]; 15. 12-Dylan Watson[14]; 16. 319-Steve Watts[10]; 17. 11-Brayden Harrison[21]; 18. 13S-Drew Siferd[22]; 19. 3M-Logan Mongeau[15]; 20. 18-Ben Watson[19]; 21. 51-Haldon Miller[8]; 22. 4M-Blayne Keckler[12]

B Feature 1 8 Laps | 00:04:10.633

1. 63-Randy Ruble[2]; 2. 18-Ben Watson[1]; 3. 11-Brayden Harrison[4]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[9]; 5. 98-David Hoppes[3]; 6. 85-Dustin Feller[5]; 7. 1S-Keith Whaley[6]; 8. 14T-Tim Freeman[7]; 9. (DNS) 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr

B Feature 2 8 Laps | 00:04:25.354

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1]; 2. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]; 3. 13S-Drew Siferd[4]; 4. 09-Matthew Francis[5]; 5. 13M-Kael Mowrer[6]; 6. 5-Mike Burkin[3]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[7]; 8. (DNS) 2-Brenden Torok

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:06:31.000

1. 49I-John Ivy[2]; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[1]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]; 4. 12-Dylan Watson[6]; 5. 18-Ben Watson[4]; 6. 98-David Hoppes[7]; 7. 85-Dustin Feller[8]; 8. 14T-Tim Freeman[9]; 9. 0-Bradley Bateson[3]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:03:33.000

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1]; 2. 319-Steve Watts[2]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 5. 26-Jamie Miller[6]; 6. 5-Mike Burkin[7]; 7. 09-Matthew Francis[5]; 8. 39T-Trevor St Clair[8]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:09:03.000

1. 8K-Zach Kramer[2]; 2. 51-Haldon Miller[1]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler[3]; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[4]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[7]; 6. 11-Brayden Harrison[5]; 7. 1S-Keith Whaley[8]; 8. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[6]

Heat 4 8 Laps | 00:12:13.000

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[1]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[5]; 3. 36J-JJ Henes[3]; 4. 12X-Kyle Peters[6]; 5. 6-Dustin Dinan[4]; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd[8]; 7. 13M-Kael Mowrer[7]; 8. 2-Brenden Torok[2]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:01:19.000

1. 18-Ben Watson, 00:13.744[2]; 2. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:13.746[6]; 3. 49I-John Ivy, 00:13.786[5]; 4. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:13.865[4]; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:13.896[8]; 6. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:13.995[1]; 7. 98-David Hoppes, 00:14.096[3]; 8. 85-Dustin Feller, 00:14.133[7]; 9. 14T-Tim Freeman, 00:14.581[9]

Qualifying 2 3 Laps | 00:01:16.000

1. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.589[4]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:13.643[3]; 3. 319-Steve Watts, 00:13.679[6]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:13.754[8]; 5. 09-Matthew Francis, 00:13.911[5]; 6. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.963[2]; 7. 5-Mike Burkin, 00:14.292[1]; 8. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:14.649[7]

Qualifying 3 3 Laps | 00:03:54.000

1. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:13.815[6]; 2. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.951[1]; 3. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:13.995; 4. 51-Haldon Miller, 00:14.028[2]; 5. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:14.033[8]; 6. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr, 00:14.091[4]; 7. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.108[7]; 8. 13S-Drew Siferd, 00:14.266[5]; 9. 1S-Keith Whaley, 00:15.236[3]

Qualifying 4 3 Laps | 00:01:24.000

1. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.688[4]; 2. 36J-JJ Henes, 00:13.727[5]; 3. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 00:13.769[8]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.769[7]; 5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 00:13.930[6]; 6. 12X-Kyle Peters, 00:14.188[3]; 7. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 00:14.252[2]; 8. 13S-Drew Siferd, 00:14.266

Dirt Super Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:12:30.414

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[6]; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[2]; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[10]; 4. 15B-Mike Bores[1]; 5. RH21-Gregg Haskell[7]; 6. 14-JR Gentry[5]; 7. 74-Jeff Warnick[3]; 8. 51B-Brayden Shiels[4]; 9. 29-Nate Potts[12]; 10. 28-Kent Brewer[9]; 11. 11-Austin Gibson[11]; 12. 16-Steve Sabo[13]; 13. 7-Brent Colby[16]; 14. 69R-Doug Baird[15]; 15. 71-Dave Hornikel[8]; 16. 14T-Cody Truman[17]; 17. 53X-Dylan Jessen[14]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:10.612

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[4]; 2. 15B-Mike Bores[2]; 3. RH21-Gregg Haskell[1]; 4. 14-JR Gentry[3]; 5. 28-Kent Brewer[5]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[7]; 7. 16-Steve Sabo[9]; 8. 69R-Doug Baird[8]; 9. 14T-Cody Truman[6]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:22.053

1. 74-Jeff Warnick[3]; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[8]; 3. 71-Dave Hornikel[1]; 4. 51B-Brayden Shiels[2]; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[4]; 6. 29-Nate Potts[5]; 7. 53X-Dylan Jessen[7]; 8. 7-Brent Colby[6]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:01:21.680

1. 1*-Kyle Moore, 00:14.431[4]; 2. 14-JR Gentry, 00:14.761[5]; 3. 15B-Mike Bores, 00:14.804[6]; 4. RH21-Gregg Haskell, 00:14.818[9]; 5. 28-Kent Brewer, 00:15.501[2]; 6. 14T-Cody Truman, 00:15.923[3]; 7. 11-Austin Gibson, 00:16.099[1]; 8. 69R-Doug Baird, 00:16.106[8]; 9. 16-Steve Sabo, 00:16.157[7]

Qualifying 2 3 Laps | 00:01:12.378

1. 5M-Ryan Markham, 00:14.795[3]; 2. 74-Jeff Warnick, 00:14.847[4]; 3. 51B-Brayden Shiels, 00:15.140[8]; 4. 71-Dave Hornikel, 00:15.168[1]; 5. 29-Nate Potts, 00:15.607[7]; 6. 7-Brent Colby, 00:16.581[2]; 7. 53X-Dylan Jessen, 00:16.596[5]; 8. 51-Devin Shiels, 00:59.999[6]