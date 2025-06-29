Kyle Perry Pockets $2,000 with Fourth Career 350 Supermodified Victory

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 29, 2025) – A stacked 14-car field featuring three New England invaders and one from Ohio filled the pits at Oswego Speedway Saturday night for a lucrative 30-lap special paying $2,000 to win and $400 to start for the Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodifieds – and the race didn’t disappoint.

Griffin Miller and Robbie Wirth brought the field to green, but an incident on the original start forced an early red. Brendan Young and Dawson Hawksby, rolling from row two, made contact down the frontstretch and ended up in the outside wall. Both drivers were okay.

On the complete restart, Wirth took the lead away from Miller while fourth-starting Jim Storace immediately went to work. Storace rolled around his dancing partner Talen Hawksby for third, then powered past Miller on the outside for second. Kyle Perry, starting fifth, filled the hole left behind and drove under Hawksby to take over fourth.

The field ran nose-to-tail in a tight, high-speed pack with Wirth leading, Storace applying pressure from the top groove, Miller third, and Perry fourth. On lap 13, Perry made his move under Miller to grab third just before halfway.

As Wirth picked up the $100 JP Jewelers halfway leader bonus, Storace turned up the pressure and completed a bold pass on the outside to take the lead on lap 16. The race was slowed again just two laps later when Miller, having his best run of the year in fourth, broke loose and slammed the turn four foam hard on the driver’s side, also collecting fifth-running Dave Cliff. Both drivers were okay but done for the night.

On the restart, Perry restarted third and immediately shot under Wirth for second, moving the No. 4 car back to third. Another yellow quickly flew on lap 19 for a spin by Hawksby, setting up a 10-lap dash to the finish.

Now with 11 laps to go, the front row featured race leader Storace and Perry, followed by Wirth and Ryan Battle, who had quietly worked his way from ninth to fourth.

As the field came to green, Perry tried to hang tough on the outside into turn one, but instead made a thrilling slingshot dive into turn number three and took the lead from Storace just as the field hit 10 laps remaining.

From there, the Fulton, NY driver – who had already raced twice on the dirt earlier in the week at Brewerton and Fulton Speedways, finishing 9th and 11th, with a group quick time and heat win in the DIRTcar Sportsman Series event at Brewerton – drove away from the field to score his fourth career win in the 350 Supermodified division.

Storace notched another runner-up finish as the Kingston, NH racer continues to chase his first Oswego win. Battle worked his way around Wirth in the closing laps to claim the final podium spot. Wirth hung on for fourth, while Hawksby recovered to round out the top five.

After climbing from his car in victory lane, Perry shared; “I thought I could get a run on Jim going into one on the outside on the restart, and I tried it. It actually set me up for a good run on the bottom off of two, and I was able to slingshot him down the back stretch. The car was hooked up tonight. It was a tick snug right in the center, and then I had really good hard work. Hats off to my crew – Dad, Jared, Doug – for everything they do and all the hard work. Thanks to my sponsors that get us to the track every week—Orange Crate Brewing Company, Bellinger Auto, Gibby’s Irish Pub, 21 Tequila, TGR Motorsports, RAD Race Gear. That was one hell of a race… hopefully we can do it again next week.”

The Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified season continues on Saturday, July 5, as Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego and Fulton present a 25-lap feature event, running alongside the Pathfinder Bank SBS and Twin 40-lappers for the Novelis Supermodifieds. The evening will be capped with a gigantic fireworks display you won’t want to miss.

RESULTS

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oswego and NBT Bank

Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodifieds

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (30-laps, $2,000 to win): 1. 20 – KYLE PERRY, 2. 47 – Jim Storace, 3. 21 – Ryan Battle, 4. 4 – Rob Wirth, 5. 79 – Talen Hawksby, 6. 12 – John Leonard, 7. 91 – Barry Kingsley, 8. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 9. 9 – Griffin Miller, 10. 50 – Dave Cliff, 11. 69 ® – AJ Miller, 12. 31 – Nick Barzee, 13. 68 ® – Dawson Hawksby, 14. 7 – Brendan Young

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 47 – Jim Storace, 2. 9 – Griffin Miller, 3. 68 ® – Dawson Hawksby, 4. 50 – Dave Cliff, 5. 7 – Brendan Young, 6. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 7. 91 – Barry Kingsley

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 21 – Ryan Battle, 2. 79 – Talen Hawksby, 3. 20 – Kyle Perry, 4. 12 – John Leonard, 5. 4 – Rob Wirth, 6. 69 ® – AJ Miller, 7. 31 – Nick Barzee

Qualifying: 1. 50 – Dave Cliff, 17.077, 2. 20 – Kyle Perry, 17.176, 3. 7 – Brendan Young, 17.233, 4. 79 – Talen Hawksby, 17.234, 5. 68 – Dawson Hawksby, 17.241, 6. 12 – John Leonard, 17.319, 7. 9 – Griffin Miller, 17.338, 8. 21 – Ryan Battle, 17.338, 9. 47 – Jim Storace, 17.516, 10. 4 – Rob Wirth, 17.593, 11. 91 – Barry Kingsley, 17.873, 12. 69 – AJ Miller, 17.923, 13. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 18.085, 14. 31 – Nick Barzee – DNS

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 15): #4 Robbie Wirth

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #47 Jim Storace

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #20 Kyle Perry

