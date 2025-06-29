Tony DeStevens Capitalizes on Late Restart to Score Second Career Pathfinder Bank SBS Victory

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 29, 2025) – It’s been three weeks and three straight outstanding races for the Pathfinder Bank SBS division at Oswego Speedway. On Saturday night, the trend continued as Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oswego and NBT Bank presented a competitive 30-lap feature that delivered plenty of action and emotion.

Second-generation driver Cameron Rowe Jr. and Darrick Hilton brought the field to green. Rowe Jr., making just his 8th career start in the division, got a great jump from the pole while Hilton was quickly shuffled out of the top 10.

The early top five behind Rowe Jr. were third-starting Tony DeStevens, fifth-starting Cameron Rowe Sr., seventh-starting Alex Hoag, and ninth-starting Drew Pascuzzi, as the inside lane came to life early. Hoag then dove under Rowe Sr. to move into third, while out front Rowe Jr. continued to impress, building a sizeable lead by halfway over DeStevens, Hoag, Rowe Sr., Greg O’Connor, Dan Kapuscinski (up to sixth from twelfth), Pascuzzi, Noah Ratcliff, A.J. Larkin, and Brad Haynes.

The race’s first Vashaw’s Collision yellow flag came with 10 to go when fifth-running O’Connor took a hard hit into the turn four foam. He was okay, but the incident set up a critical double file ‘choose’ restart.

DeStevens used his experience to capitalize on the high lane, taking the lead from Rowe Jr., while Hoag immediately shot underneath Rowe for second exiting turn two. Kapuscinski followed Hoag through into third, dropping Rowe Jr. to fourth, where he would settle in just ahead of his father, Rowe Sr., in fifth.

The top five ran nose-to-tail over the final laps, with Hoag applying constant pressure on DeStevens, but the driver of the No. 24 held strong to collect his second career SBS win, an emotional triumph as he dedicated the victory to his brother Joey DeStevens, who now works for Trackhouse Racing in North Carolina.

“Cam Jr. was wicked strong tonight,” said DeStevens in victory lane. “It’s only his second season and that car is fast. He was good tonight – everyone was fast tonight actually. I watched the screen and Hoag was on my bumper at the end there but we were able to hold him off. I can’t thank this crew enough – my Dad, my Mom, Nick, my grandfather, Terry Johnson, shoutout to Margaret and Mary in the stands and big shoutout to Joe – it’s not the same without him, but I know he’s watching somewhere. I miss my brother a lot. Thank you to Stone Creek Golf Club for sponsoring me this year and I’m happy to be back at the top.”

The Pathfinder Bank SBS season continues on Saturday, July 5, as Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego and Fulton present another full night of racing action, including a 30-lap SBS feature, the Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodifieds, and Twin 40-lappers for the Novelis Supermodifieds. The evening will be capped with a gigantic fireworks display you won’t want to miss.

RESULTS

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oswego and NBT Bank

Pathfinder Bank SBS

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (35-laps): 1. 24 – TONY DESTEVENS, 2. 41 – Alex Hoag, 3. 23 – Dan Kapuscinski, 4. 7 – Cameron Rowe Jr, 5. 77 – Cameron Rowe, 6. 88 – Brad Haynes, 7. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 8. 55 – Carter Gates, 9. 31 – Matt Magner, 10. 62 – DJ Shuman, 11. 35 – AJ Larkin, 12. 89 – Tony Pisa, 13. 47 – Matt Matteson, 14. 20 – Tessa Crawford, 15. 3J ® – CJ Crawford, 16. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 17. 90 – Greg O’Connor, 18. 66 – Darrick Hilton, 19. 29 ® – Mackenzie Coleman, 20. 27 – Steven Bradshaw, 21. 10 – Bryan Haynes, DNS

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 23 – Dan Kapuscinski, 2. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 3. 35 – AJ Larkin, 4. 24 – Tony DeStevens, 5. 3J ® – CJ Crawford, 6. 55 – Carter Gates, 7. 10 – Bryan Haynes – DNS

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 88 – Brad Haynes, 2. 77 – Cameron Rowe, 3. 41 – Alex Hoag, 4. 7 – Cameron Rowe Jr, 5. 89 – Tony Pisa, 6. 27 – Steven Bradshaw, 7. 20 – Tessa Crawford

Heat 3 (10-laps): 1. 62 – DJ Shuman, 2. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 3. 90 – Greg O’Connor, 4. 66 – Darrick Hilton, 5. 31 – Matt Magner, 6. 47 – Matt Matteson, 7. 29 ® – Mackenzie Coleman

Qualifying: 1. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 18.764, 2. 77 – Cameron Rowe, 18.797, 3. 23 – Dan Kapuscinski, 18.930, 4. 90 – Greg O’Connor, 18.961, 5. 41 – Alex Hoag, 19.023, 6. 24 – Tony DeStevens, 19.043, 7. 62 – DJ Shuman, 19.049, 8. 88 – Brad Haynes, 19.056, 9. 35 – AJ Larkin, 19.087, 10. 66 – Darrick Hilton, 19.092, 11. 20 – Tessa Crawford, 19.247, 12. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 19.250, 13. 55 – Carter Gates, 19.277, 14. 7 – Cameron Rowe Jr, 19.279, 15. 31 – Matt Magner, 19.280, 16. 10 – Bryan Haynes, 19.342, 17. 89 – Tony Pisa, 19.344, 18. 47 – Matt Matteson, 19.478, 19. 3J ® – CJ Crawford, 19.541, 20. 27 – Steven Bradshaw, 20.017, 21. 29 ® – Mackenzie Coleman, 21.420

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 15): #7 Cameron Rowe Jr.

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #7 Cameron Rowe Jr.

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #23 Dan Kapuscinski