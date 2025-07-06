Cap Henry gets 3rd Fremont win

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio –

Henry, who started sixth in the 30-lap Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main, took the lead from Zeth Sabo on lap nine and drove to his 24th career win at “The Track That Action Built.” It is his seventh overall victory of 2025. Sabo, Chris Andrews, Bryce Lucius and Joel Myers Jr. rounded out the top five in front of a standing room crowd.

The win also pads Henry’s lead as he looks to claim a second straight All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group. Henry finished second on Friday in the AFCS event at Attica Raceway Park, getting passed on the last corner of the last lap while leading.

“I couldn’t really see the scoreboard the last couple of laps and I got boxed in there in turn three coming to the white flag and I messed up getting in three and I had no momentum and I thought here we go again. I got to that moisture spot off of four and just matted it. I really proud of these guys. Zack (Meyers) was just turning knobs and wrenches in staging right before the race. Usually that means it’s going to be really good or really bad and he got it right,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, King Racing, Griff’s Engines; Berryman Racing Shocks, Callie’s Performance Products, Dyers, Power Cool Manufacturing, SCS Gearbox, Tony Elliott Foundation backed #33W.

Fremont, Ohio’s Dustin Stroup spun late in the race Friday at Attica as he tried to get the win. He redeemed himself Saturday at Fremont, taking the lead on lap 14 and driving to his first victory of the year at Fremont in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints. It’s his 13th career win at the track.

Paul Weaver led the first 12 laps before Steve Rando took over for a lap with Stroup taking the top spot a lap later. A late race caution with just three laps to go gave Rando a shot at the leader but Stroup drove away to the win, his third overall in 2025, over Rando, Weaver, Jamie Miller and Seth Schneider.

Miller’s fourth place run adds to his lead in the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz AFCS standings as he looks to repeat as the series champion.

“I had a little fire under my ass tonight. Me and Jamie (Miller) raced real hard last night at Attica and coming down for the white flag I made a mistake. I was pretty ticked off about it. Tonight we got it done,” said Stroup beside his Pizza House Clyde, Mama Dukes TRP, GCE LLS., Myer’s Racing Engines, Midwest Dyno Services, Sulphur Town Pub, The Bowman Family, Warwick Entertainment, Bobby’s Truck, Auto and Bus Repair, Wear A Print LLC, TME Services, Advance Auto Parts, Eye Candy Custom Cycles #10X.

Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti took the lead from Dustin Keegan on lap seven of the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck A-main and drove to his sixth straight win at Fremont after opening the season with a runner-up finish. The four time truck track champion sits atop Fremont’s all-time win list with 88 career victories.

Valenti had to deal with heavy lapped traffic the last third of the feature but he held off Jamie Miller with Keegan, Kent Brewer and Scott Milligan rounding out the top five.

“I wasn’t sure which way I needed to go and luckily I picked the right holes…I about got held up here on the last lap in three. Heck of a crowd here tonight and hopefully we put on a good show for them,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Smolders Speed Concepts, Holman Drilling, S&S Hauling and Excavating #7B.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, July 12 for Crown Battery Night with the 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks on Date Night. The Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series will be at The Track That Action Built Monday, July 14 with NASCAR star Kyle Larson and series stars Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Brad Sweet and others in action.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, July 5, 2025

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

A Feature 1 30 Laps | 00:24:52.992

1. 33W-Cap Henry[6]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[1]; 5. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[4]; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[8]; 7. 19-TJ Michael[7]; 8. 16-DJ Foos[9]; 9. 14-Sean Rayhall[16]; 10. 11-Cole Duncan[10]; 11. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[12]; 12. 47-Todd King[14]; 13. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]; 14. 5-Kody Brewer[20]; 15. 2+-Brian Smith[17]; 16. 2MD-Aiden Price[15]; 17. 8T-Tanner Tecco[19]; 18. 22M-Dan McCarron[13]; 19. 01-Bryan Sebetto[5]; 20. 5K-Adam Kekich[18]

B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:07:09.434

1. 14-Sean Rayhall[1]; 2. 2+-Brian Smith[3]; 3. 5K-Adam Kekich[2]; 4. 8T-Tanner Tecco[5]; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[9]; 6. 56N-Nash Gierke[6]; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[10]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]; 9. 7M-Brandon Moore[8]; 10. (DNS) 97-Tylar Rankin

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:10:12.000

1. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[4]; 2. 16-DJ Foos[1]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3]; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[6]; 6. 2+-Brian Smith[7]; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[9]; 8. 5-Kody Brewer[8]; 9. 97-Tylar Rankin[5]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:20.000

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]; 4. 11-Cole Duncan[1]; 5. 47-Todd King[6]; 6. 14-Sean Rayhall[3]; 7. 56N-Nash Gierke[8]; 8. 8T-Tanner Tecco[7]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:04:17.000

1. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]; 5. 2MD-Aiden Price[6]; 6. 5K-Adam Kekich[5]; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[8]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

Qualifying 1 2 Laps | 00:00:38.000

1. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 00:12.624[2]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.655[6]; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.677[7]; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:12.718[16]; 5. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.839[11]; 6. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.855[9]; 7. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:12.857[15]; 8. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:12.977[10]; 9. 19-TJ Michael, 00:12.979[22]; 10. 16-DJ Foos, 00:13.069[12]; 11. 11-Cole Duncan, 00:13.075[19]; 12. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.197[5]; 13. 97-Tylar Rankin, 00:13.222[23]; 14. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:13.244[20]; 15. 5K-Adam Kekich, 00:13.299[21]; 16. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.320[3]; 17. 47-Todd King, 00:13.426[4]; 18. 2MD-Aiden Price, 00:13.445[24]; 19. 2+-Brian Smith, 00:13.484[13]; 20. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 00:13.515[25]; 21. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:13.631[1]; 22. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:13.730[18]; 23. 56N-Nash Gierke, 00:13.798[8]; 24. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:13.798[17]; 25. (DNS) 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:13.798

Hot Laps 1 | 00:12:22.000

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[10]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[22]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[15]; 4. 11-Cole Duncan[19]; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[20]; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[17]; 8. 01-Bryan Sebetto[16]; 9. 14-Sean Rayhall[11]; 10. 33W-Cap Henry[9]; 11. 5K-Adam Kekich[21]; 12. 56N-Nash Gierke[8]; 13. 16-DJ Foos[12]; 14. 2MD-Aiden Price[24]; 15. 5-Kody Brewer[18]; 16. 8T-Tanner Tecco[25]; 17. 15C-Chris Andrews[6]; 18. 2+-Brian Smith[13]; 19. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[2]; 20. 97-Tylar Rankin[23]; 21. 47-Todd King[4]; 22. 22M-Dan McCarron[3]; 23. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 24. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[14]; 25. 75-Jerry Dahms[1]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:21:02.108

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[5]; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[2]; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[9]; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[6]; 6. 49I-John Ivy[1]; 7. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[7]; 8. 6-Dustin Dinan[14]; 9. 4M-Blayne Keckler[8]; 10. 2-Brenden Torok[16]; 11. 12-Dylan Watson[4]; 12. 8K-Zach Kramer[10]; 13. 28-Shawn Valenti[12]; 14. 36JR-JJ Henes[11]; 15. 3M-Logan Mongeau[18]; 16. 63-Randy Ruble[13]; 17. 26S-Lee Sommers[19]; 18. 0-Bradley Bateson[17]; 19. X15-Kasey Ziebold[15]; 20. 11-Brayden Harrison[20]

B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:05:59.112

1. 2-Brenden Torok[1]; 2. 0-Bradley Bateson[2]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[3]; 4. 26S-Lee Sommers[4]; 5. 11-Brayden Harrison[5]; 6. 09-Daniel Hoffman[7]; 7. 78-Austin Black[8]; 8. 1S-Keith Whaley[9]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair[6]; 10. 98-Dave Hoppes[10]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:05:13.661

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2]; 2. 49I-John Ivy[1]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler[4]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 5. 6-Dustin Dinan[6]; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]; 7. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]; 8. 78-Austin Black[8]; 9. 98-Dave Hoppes[9]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:24.903

1. 12-Dylan Watson[2]; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[5]; 3. 36JR-JJ Henes[1]; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6]; 6. 2-Brenden Torok[3]; 7. 09-Daniel Hoffman[8]; 8. 39T-Trevor St Clair[7]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:07:04.828

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[4]; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 4. 8K-Zach Kramer[2]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[5]; 6. 26S-Lee Sommers[7]; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6]; 8. 1S-Keith Whaley[8]

Qualifying 1 2 Laps | 00:01:33.761

1. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.736[16]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.801[7]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 00:13.821[23]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:13.911[19]; 5. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.916[12]; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:13.954[3]; 7. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 00:13.961[1]; 8. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:13.965[22]; 9. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:14.088[11]; 10. 49I-John Ivy, 00:14.145[15]; 11. 36JR-JJ Henes, 00:14.157[24]; 12. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:14.205[8]; 13. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.207[14]; 14. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:14.225[18]; 15. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.234[20]; 16. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:14.236[6]; 17. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:14.258[5]; 18. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:14.320[9]; 19. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:14.331[4]; 20. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:14.394[2]; 21. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:14.448[17]; 22. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.469[25]; 23. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:14.653[13]; 24. 1S-Keith Whaley, 00:14.879[21]; 25. 98-Dave Hoppes, 00:14.938[10]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:17:41.868

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[6]; 2. P51-Jamie Miller[2]; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[1]; 4. 8KB-Kent Brewer[5]; 5. 1M-Scott Milligan[10]; 6. 4S-Keith Sorg[3]; 7. X-Andy Keegan[9]; 8. 19H-Adam Heminger[11]; 9. 95-Steve Miller[8]; 10. 34-Todd Warnick[16]; 11. 9-Curt Inks[12]; 12. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[14]; 13. 28K-Jackson Keegan[17]; 14. 7XP-Cyle Poole[20]; 15. 74D-Craig Dippman[4]; 16. 50D-Dan Hennig[7]; 17. 33-Brian Arnold[15]; 18. 20-Caleb Shearn[13]; 19. 39-Brandon Goad[19]; 20. 51-Dave Bankey[18]

B Feature 1 8 Laps | 00:06:52.387

1. 34-Todd Warnick[1]; 2. 28K-Jackson Keegan[2]; 3. 51-Dave Bankey[8]; 4. 39-Brandon Goad[4]; 5. 7XP-Cyle Poole[6]; 6. 45-Collin Burns[5]; 7. 5-Jim McGrath[3]; 8. (DNS) 9E-Alex Erfman; 9. (DNS) 8W-Allen White

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:08:24.711

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. 4S-Keith Sorg[3]; 3. 20-Caleb Shearn[7]; 4. 95-Steve Miller[1]; 5. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[6]; 6. 45-Collin Burns[8]; 7. 39-Brandon Goad[5]; 8. 34-Todd Warnick[2]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:51.236

1. 8KB-Kent Brewer[4]; 2. 50D-Dan Hennig[2]; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[3]; 4. 1M-Scott Milligan[1]; 5. 33-Brian Arnold[6]; 6. 5-Jim McGrath[5]; 7. 7XP-Cyle Poole[7]; 8. 51-Dave Bankey[8]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:06:06.555

1. P51-Jamie Miller[3]; 2. 74D-Craig Dippman[4]; 3. 9-Curt Inks[6]; 4. 19H-Adam Heminger[5]; 5. X-Andy Keegan[2]; 6. 28K-Jackson Keegan[1]; 7. 8W-Allen White[7]; 8. 9E-Alex Erfman[8]

Qualifying 1 2 Laps | 00:13:00.718

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:17.313[5]; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 00:17.698[17]; 3. 74D-Craig Dippman, 00:17.884[3]; 4. 4S-Keith Sorg, 00:17.948[24]; 5. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 00:18.019[22]; 6. P51-Jamie Miller, 00:18.191[10]; 7. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:18.239[1]; 8. 50D-Dan Hennig, 00:18.339[8]; 9. X-Andy Keegan, 00:18.443[7]; 10. 95-Steve Miller, 00:18.448[16]; 11. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:18.583[11]; 12. 28K-Jackson Keegan, 00:18.676[21]; 13. 39-Brandon Goad, 00:18.692[15]; 14. 5-Jim McGrath, 00:18.722[19]; 15. 19H-Adam Heminger, 00:18.901[23]; 16. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 00:18.913[18]; 17. 33-Brian Arnold, 00:18.942[13]; 18. 9-Curt Inks, 00:19.016[2]; 19. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:19.191[12]; 20. 7XP-Cyle Poole, 00:19.619[9]; 21. 8W-Allen White, 00:20.045[14]; 22. 45-Collin Burns, 00:20.062[4]; 23. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:20.247[20]; 24. 9E-Alex Erfman, 00:20.358[6]